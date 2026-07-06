The Nagaland State Lottery Dear Spark Monday weekly results for July 6, 2026, have been officially announced. The draw featured a grand prize of Rs 1 crore, along with several other prize tiers. Participants can now check the winning numbers.

The much-awaited Nagaland State Lottery Dear Spark Monday weekly lottery results for July 6, 2026, have officially been announced. Thousands of participants across the country were eagerly waiting for the winning numbers, with the weekly draw offering a bumper first prize of Rs 1 crore.

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According to the officially released results, ticket number 87D 36080 has won the coveted first prize worth Rs 1 crore. The draw was conducted under the Dear Government Lotteries banner and attracted massive participation from lottery buyers hoping to secure life-changing prize money.

Apart from the grand jackpot, several other winners secured prizes across multiple categories, including the second, third, fourth and fifth prizes. The results quickly gained attention among lottery enthusiasts searching online for the complete winners list and prize numbers.

Nagaland State Lottery Dear Spark Monday Winning Numbers

1st Prize – Rs 1 Crore: 87D 36080

Consolation Prize – Rs 1,000: 36080 (All remaining series of 1st prize number)

2nd Prize – Rs 10,000: 00286 02273 07627 22894 42779 44415 56939 57283 84716 85211

3rd Prize – Rs 500: 0883 4179 5017 5024 5072 6528 7476 7927 8304 8356

4th Prize – Rs 250: 0693 2029 4567 4664 5264 6094 6117 8433 8911 9699

5th Prize – Rs 120: 0060 0799 1543 2018 3046 4362 5623 7388 8494 9409 0213 0810 1546 2222 3136 4405 5688 7498 8725 9440 0243 0885 1552 2323 3172 4598 5798 7499 8749 9464 0351 0947 1604 2517 3252 4624 6058 7624 8775 9512 0361 0986 1659 2526 3306 4683 6606 7695 8979 9527 0394 1047 1676 2583 3661 5125 6651 7765 9044 9542 0456 1060 1689 2629 3778 5181 6836 8015 9140 9822 0483 1271 1908 2822 3983 5251 6871 8157 9241 9878 0600 1288 1956 2927 4104 5333 6944 8188 9258 9881 0641 1309 1993 2982 4163 5364 6955 8231 9284 9944

Results from the uploaded Dear Spark Monday Weekly Lottery sheet dated July 6, 2026.

Lottery officials have advised winners to carefully verify ticket numbers with official government lottery publications before claiming prizes. Winners must also submit original tickets along with valid identity proof and required documents within the stipulated claim period.

The Dear Lottery draws continue to remain popular among participants because of their frequent prize announcements and attractive jackpot rewards.

Also Read: Nagaland State Lottery Dear Spark Saturday Result Today 6 PM: Who Won Rs 1 Crore Jackpot? Full Winners List Here