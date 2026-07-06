A dry tree fell in Shimla, damaging four parked cars but causing no injuries. Police advised caution. The IMD has issued an Orange Alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall and landslides in five districts of Himachal Pradesh for the next few days.

A dry tree fell near Chamiana Road in Shimla on Monday, damaging four parked vehicles, while no injuries were reported in the incident, police said.

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The Traffic Police said teams from the police and the concerned departments reached the spot immediately and initiated measures to remove the fallen tree and ensure smooth movement of traffic. In a traffic advisory, the police urged motorists to avoid parking vehicles near dry or weak roadside trees during periods of rain and strong winds and appealed to commuters to cooperate with traffic personnel.

IMD Issues Orange Alert for Heavy Rain

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an Orange Alert for five districts of Himachal Pradesh for the next two to three days, warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall, increased risk of landslides, flash floods, rising water levels in rivers and streams, and travel disruptions.

Monsoon to Remain Active

Speaking to ANI, IMD Himachal Pradesh Centre Head Shobhit Katiyar said on Monday. said the southwest monsoon will remain active across the state for at least the next week, with the most intense rainfall expected over the mid-hill and adjoining lower hill districts. "The monsoon is expected to remain active across Himachal Pradesh for around the next one week. The mid-hill and adjoining lower hill regions are likely to receive widespread rainfall. We have issued an Orange Alert for Kangra, Kullu, Mandi, Shimla and Solan districts for the next two to three days, where isolated places may witness heavy to very heavy rainfall," Katiyar said.

He said rainfall activity would continue beyond July 7, with isolated heavy showers likely between July 8 and July 10, while rainfall intensity is expected to increase again from July 11. (ANI)