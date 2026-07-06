Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai launched development projects worth over Rs 103 crore at a Raipur medical college. He said the expansion will boost state healthcare. The CM also attended the concluding day of 'Chintan Shivir 3.0' at IIM Raipur.

CM Sai launches Rs 103 crore projects to boost healthcare

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Monday performed the ground-breaking ceremony for various construction and development projects worth over Rs 103 crore at the Pt. Jawaharlal Nehru Memorial Medical College in Raipur.

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Addressing the gathering at the college auditorium, the Chief Minister emphasised that the expansion of the medical college and hospital would significantly bolster the healthcare infrastructure of the entire state. "Today is a very auspicious occasion. We have performed the groundbreaking for development works worth more than Rs 103 crores for the expansion of the medical college and hospital. We congratulate the medical college and hospital," CM Sai said.

The Chief Minister further noted that the state government is committed to fulfilling the requirements of the medical fraternity. He highlighted that a specific demand for a new hostel, raised during his previous visit, has been sanctioned. "A few days ago, when we came here, there was a demand for a hostel; that demand has been fulfilled. This expansion and the new facilities will benefit the entire state," he added.

Cabinet Brainstorms at 'Chintan Shivir 3.0'

On Sunday, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister attended 'Chintan Shivir 3.0' held at IIM Raipur with Deputy Chief Minister Arun Sao. Following the morning exercise, the state leadership moved into their concluding round of policy deliberations. The two-day training programme for the Cabinet in collaboration with IIM Raipur is organised under the joint auspices of the Department of Good Governance and Convergence, and IIM Raipur aims to refine governance for the state cabinet and to brainstorm on a roadmap for a 'Developed Chhattisgarh' through enhanced departmental coordination and modern policy frameworks.

Talking to the reporters regarding the final day's proceedings, the Chief Minister remarked, "A two-day event of Chintan Shivir 3.0 is underway at IIM Raipur. Today is its second and final day. All cabinet members had rested here, and this morning everyone has practised yoga... Today marks the conclusion of this Chintan Shivir."

On Saturday, while speaking to ANI on Chintan Shivir 3.0 at IIM Raipur, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister emphasised the need for adaptability in public service. (ANI)