Mallikarjun Kharge criticised PM Modi's policies for hurting India's global reputation, citing declining passport rankings, a drop in tourist footfall below pre-COVID levels, and a hike in passport fees despite poor services.

Kharge Slams Modi Govt Over Passport Ranking, Fee Hike

Questions Over Tourist Data, Visa Portal

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday criticised the central government for India's declining passport ranking and drop in yearly tourist footfall. He held the policies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi as "responsible for hurting India's global reputation".The Congress chief cited the World Economic Forum and Global Citizen Solutions, which show India slipping to 80th and 125th in the global passport index, respectively. He also slammed the government over the recent hike in passport fee, adding that instead of improving services, the Centre have made passports more expensive. "Modi Govt's policies are responsible for hurting India's global reputation. PM Modi claimed in 2018: 'People travelling and living abroad know the respect and strength of the Indian passport today.' Where is that 'strength' reflected? Facts bely his assertions," Kharge posted on X. "In one global passport ranking, India has fallen from 74th in 2013 to 80th in June 2026. [World Economic Forum] Another global passport index places India at a dismal 125th in 2026. [Global Citizen Solutions] Instead of improving services, the Modi Govt has made passports more expensive. Passport fees have been hiked from ₹1,500 to ₹2,500, while Tatkal charges have gone up to ₹5,000," he added.Kharge further asked the government whether it is "masking" its failure by merging NRI arrivals with foreign tourist data, alleging that the foreign tourist arrivals in India are still below the pre-Coronavirus period. "Even with respect to the ease of travelling to India, Foreign Tourist Arrivats (sic) are still below pre-COVID levels: They have dropped from 10.93 million (2019) to 9.95 million (2024). Is the Modi Govt masking this failure by clubbing NRI arrivals with foreign tourist data? Why is India's official visa application portal still so outdated and confusing that it resembles a website from the late 1990s? No one in India, the land of 'Atithi Devo Bhava' wants to welcome the tourists like this?" the Congress chief said.

If the passport is weaker, tourism has not recovered, visa services are lacklustre and citizens are paying more for substandard services, then where exactly is this much-advertised global respect? Reality bites. India's reputation suffers. Courtesy: Modi Govt," he added. (ANI)