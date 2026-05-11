PM Modi has urged Indian citizens to make small lifestyle changes, such as using public transport and working from home, to help nation cope with economic strain. His appeal, which also included suggestions to reduce foreign travel and non-essential gold purchases, has triggered a widespread online discussion, particularly among IT professionals.

In order to assist India cope with the economic strain brought on by the prolonged crisis in West Asia, which has interrupted oil supply and increased world prices, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday urged citizens to make little adjustments in their everyday lives. Speaking at a public event, Prime Minister Modi claimed that patriotism encompassed not just the sacrifices made by warriors but also the responsible conduct of civilians in daily life.

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Global oil supply systems have been severely impacted by the crisis in West Asia, according to the prime minister. India is paying a lot of money to keep consumer prices for petrol and diesel steady while oil prices rise. According to government estimates, India spends between Rs 1,600 and Rs 1,700 crore per day to mitigate the effects of rising petroleum prices worldwide. According to Modi, this load on the government might be lessened by public collaboration.

Modi encouraged people to take buses, metro lines, and other public transportation whenever they could. Additionally, he urged people to attempt carpooling and favour railroads over other modes of transportation. He promoted the adoption of electric cars, claiming that doing so would lessen India's reliance on petroleum imports.

PM Modi Encourages WFH

Working from home, online meetings, and virtual conferences might once again be utilised to save travel, conserve fuel, and cut expenses under this challenging global circumstances, Modi added, citing techniques adopted during the COVID-19 era. The Prime Minister appealed to people to avoid foreign vacations and destination weddings for now, as overseas travel leads to a large outflow of foreign exchange. He also requested families to avoid buying gold for non-essential reasons for one year, explaining that gold imports use a large amount of foreign currency. Reducing such purchases would help keep money within the country and support the rupee.

Netizens React

His remarks have sparked online debates, particularly among IT specialists, who are calling on businesses to take into account flexible work-from-home possibilities in response to growing fuel issues.

One user wrote, “Honourable PM Narendra Modi today encouraged revival of Work From Home, online meetings, and video conferencing to reduce fuel consumption and support the nation during the global energy crisis. We request all IT companies to allow WFH wherever feasible. This will reduce traffic, save fuel, improve employee well-being, and support national interest.”

Another person said, “PM Modi's speech yesterday highlighted work from home culture, but not even a single company is ready to implement it. Not even a hybrid model.”

A third person added, “PM Modi urged citizens to work from home. In the IT industry, it’s very much possible and even more productive as well. What’s stopping us from doing so?”

"Do you think corporate India will now actively promote work from home for their staff after PM Modi's appeal?" a user questioned.

Additionally, a lot of X users have voiced their worries about its implementation until the government takes action to mandate remote work or aggressively pushes businesses to use it.

PM Modi’s appeal came at a time when global crude oil prices rose sharply from about USD 70 per barrel to nearly USD 126 per barrel due to rising tension in West Asia and disruption near the Strait of Hormuz, an important global oil route.