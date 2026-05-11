Amid global tensions, PM Modi called for 'economic self-defence,' urging Indians to reduce fuel use, cut non-essential gold buys and foreign travel, and prioritise 'Made-in-India' products to strengthen the nation's financial health.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will chair a meeting of the Informal Empowered Group of Ministers (IGoM) constituted to monitor the situation in West Asia at 10:30 am on Monday. The meeting will be held to review the evolving situation in the region and discuss related matters.

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PM's Call for 'Economic Self-Defence'

Earlier on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Hyderabad called on every Indian citizen to join a collective movement for economic resilience amid rising global tension. Speaking against a backdrop of global supply chain disruptions and rising costs fueled by international conflicts, the Prime Minister framed the current crisis not just as a government challenge, but as a test of national character. "Patriotism is not only about the willingness to sacrifice one's life on the border," the Prime Minister remarked. "In these times, it is about living responsibly and fulfilling our duties to the nation in our daily lives."

The Prime Minister's speech served as a tactical manual for "economic self-defence," urging citizens to change their consumption habits to protect the nation's financial health.

Reducing Fuel and Energy Consumption

To combat the volatility of fuel prices, PM Modi urged a shift in how India moves. He urged citizens to reduce petrol and diesel consumption by using the metro and public transport wherever available, opting for car-pooling when private vehicles are necessary, preferring railway transport for the movement of goods, and increasing the use of electric vehicles wherever possible.

Reflecting on the efficiency gained during COVID-19, the PM called for a revival of virtual infrastructure to reduce the national carbon footprint and energy bill.

Conserving Foreign Exchange

In one of the most direct appeals of his tenure, PM Modi asked citizens to act as "guardians of the Rupee" by being mindful of foreign exchange outflows. He appealed to citizens to help conserve foreign exchange reserves by avoiding unnecessary foreign travel, overseas vacations and foreign weddings, while encouraging people to choose domestic tourism and conduct celebrations within India. He also requested people to avoid non-essential gold purchases for one year to reduce pressure on foreign exchange outflows.

Embracing 'Made-in-India'

The Prime Minister encouraged citizens to prioritise Made-in-India and locally manufactured products, including daily-use items such as shoes, bags, and accessories. He also asked families to reduce edible oil consumption, stating that it would benefit both national economic health and personal health.

Transitioning to Natural Farming

Addressing the farming community, PM Modi championed a transition to natural farming. By urging a 50% cut in chemical usage, he positioned the Indian farmer as a front-line soldier in the fight for environmental sustainability and economic independence.

The Prime Minister concluded by emphasising that while global winds may be turbulent, India's strength lies in the "micro-efforts" of its 1.4 billion people. The message was clear: the next chapter of India's growth will be written not just in policy documents, but in the choices made at the petrol pump, the jewellery store, and the dinner table. (ANI)