    Karnataka: Nidumamidi Swamiji stirs controversy, says it was inappropriate for Hindus to demolish Babri Masjid

    Sri Veerabhadra Channamalla Swamiji of Nidumamidi Math has stirred controversy by acknowledging the historical context of the Babri Masjid demolition and emphasizing that common Muslims were not involved. While recognizing the political necessity, he opposes advocating for the destruction of religious structures and urges focus on development. The statement has sparked debate amid preparations for the Ram Mandir dedication in Ayodhya.

    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Jan 16, 2024, 3:33 PM IST

    Sri Veerabhadra Channamalla Swamiji of Nidumamidi Math has stirred a debate by expressing his views on the Babri Masjid demolition. Speaking to the media in Chikkaballapur district's Bagepally, the revered spiritual leader acknowledged the historical context, noting that 500 years ago, Babur demolished the temple of Vishnu or Rama to construct a mosque.

    He emphasized that the sentiment of rebuilding the temple at the same location was understandable, but he underscored that it was the ruling class leaders, not the common people or religious leaders, who were responsible for the temple's demolition. He highlighted that the common Muslim population was not involved in the decision-making process.

    yodhya Ram Mandir's invitees: Kothari brothers, Muslim karsevak, doctor who fought for PM Modi's visa & more

    While recognizing the political necessity that led to the Babri Masjid's demolition, Swamiji firmly asserted that it is not appropriate to advocate for the destruction of religious structures. He pointed out that the Ram Mandir had been constructed as per a court order, and there was no need to expedite the process. Swamiji preached a message of peace, urging the nation to focus on development by fostering harmony and avoiding unnecessary conflicts.

    Sacred soil devotion: Somesh's 30-year ritual awaits Ayodhya's Ram Mandir dream

    The controversial statement by Nidumamidi Swamiji has sparked a heated debate, with opinions divided on whether it is appropriate to revisit the events surrounding the Babri Masjid demolition, especially as Ayodhya gears up for the dedication ceremony of the Ram Mandir on January 22.

    The birthplace of Lord Rama, Ayodhya, is abuzz with preparations as the city transforms into a splendid display, resonating with the joy of over 100 crore Hindus.

    Last Updated Jan 16, 2024, 3:33 PM IST
