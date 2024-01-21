Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ram Mandir EXCLUSIVE! Case litigant Iqbal Ansari speaks to Asianet News Network

    Iqbal Ansari, a litigant in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case, expressed his respect for all religions and announced his plan to attend the Ram Temple inauguration. Ansari emphasized the harmony between Hindus and Muslims in Ayodhya after the case verdict, stating that he is happy with the construction of the Ram Mandir and looks forward to fostering strong bonds between the communities.

    Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case litigant Iqbal Ansari speaks to Asianet News Network in an exclusive interview with Suvarna News Editor Ajit Hanamakkanavar

    "I've been invited to the Ram Temple inauguration, and as a resident of Ayodhya, I hold deep respect for all religions. I plan to attend the event, and our aspiration is for Hindus and Muslims across the nation to foster strong bonds. We seek the blessings of the people of Ayodhya," shared Iqbal Ansari with Asianet on Friday.

    In an interview with Ajith Hanaakkanavar, he said, “The case verdict was declared 4 years ago and now there is peace. I am happy with the construction of Ram Mandir. As a resident of Ayodhya, I am going for the Pran Pratishtha of Lord Ram tomorrow. What happened in the past is in the past. Hindus and Muslims of Ayodhya are at peace now".

    Ram Rajya is the future of the world: Sadhguru ahead of Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha

    Ram Mandir EXCLUSIVE! Arun Yogiraj, sculptor of Ram Lalla idol, speaks to Asianet News VKP

    Republic Day 2024: Flt Lt Ananya Sharma, Sukhoi-30MKI fighter pilot, speaks on Operation Kaveri

    Meet Zenobia, the 67-year-old Indian grandmother who won AED 10 million Mahzooz draw

    Asianet News in Ayodhya: 'Bhagwa' flag waves above Ram Mandir Sanctum Sanctorum vkp

