Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Baba Siddique murder: From Sidhu Moosewala's killing to Salman Khan threat—5 crimes tied to Lawrence Bishnoi

    Lawrence Bishnoi, 31, a native of Punjab's Ferozepur district, has become a key figure in organised crime. After moving to Chandigarh in 2010 to pursue his education, Bishnoi became involved in student politics at DAV College, where he rose to prominence as the president of the Student Organisation of Panjab University (SOPU) in 2011-12.

    Baba Siddique murder: From Sidhu Moosewala's killing to Salman Khan threat 5 crimes tied to Lawrence Bishnoi AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Oct 14, 2024, 11:13 AM IST | Last Updated Oct 14, 2024, 11:13 AM IST

    The murder of NCP leader Baba Siddique has been tied to the notorious Lawrence Bishnoi gang. Mumbai police reportedly confirmed that the three shooters involved in Siddique's killing on Friday night were linked to the Bishnoi gang, currently led by Lawrence Bishnoi, who is lodged in Sabarmati Central Jail, Gujarat.

    It can be seen that Siddique's murder is just one of several high-profile crimes attributed to this gang, known for its involvement in violent acts across India and abroad. The most prominent cases connected to the Bishnoi gang include the 2022 murder of Punjabi musician Sidhu Moosewala, the April 2024 firing outside Bollywood actor Salman Khan's Mumbai residence, and the recent September 2024 shooting outside the Canadian home of musician AP Dhillon.

    Baba Siddique murder case: What is ossification test? Here's what accused Dharmaraj Kashyap underwent

    Lawrence Bishnoi, 31, a native of Punjab's Ferozepur district, has become a key figure in organised crime. After moving to Chandigarh in 2010 to pursue his education, Bishnoi became involved in student politics at DAV College, where he rose to prominence as the president of the Student Organisation of Panjab University (SOPU) in 2011-12.

    Bishnoi's criminal record began with an FIR for attempted murder in 2010, followed by cases of trespassing, assault, and robbery. Over time, he accumulated charges ranging from extortion to murder, with many cases registered in Rajasthan, Punjab, and Chandigarh. Despite being in jail, Bishnoi has continued to run his operations through his associates, leading to the following high-profile crimes:

    1. Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala murder – May 2022:

    Popular Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead in May 2022. Lawrence Bishnoi was believed to be the mastermind behind the murder, which was allegedly carried out in retaliation for the killing of a Bishnoi gang member, Vicky Middukhera.

    2. Firing outside actor Salman Khan's house – April 2024:

    In April 2024, two men on a motorcycle opened fire outside Salman Khan's Bandra residence. Mumbai Police attributed the shooting to Lawrence Bishnoi's gang, reportedly motivated by Bishnoi's threats against Khan in connection with the 1998 blackbuck poaching case.

    Chennai power outage alert: THESE areas to face 5-hour cut for 2 days

    3. Firing outside AP Dhillon's Canada house – September 2024:

    In September 2024, shots were fired outside Punjabi singer AP Dhillon's home on Victoria Island, British Columbia, Canada. Rohit Godara, a member of the Bishnoi gang, claimed responsibility for the incident.

    4. Shots fired at Gippy Grewal's house – November 2023:

    In November 2023, shots were fired at Punjabi singer and actor Gippy Grewal's house in Vancouver. The Bishnoi gang reportedly targetted him due to his connections with Salman Khan and his support for justice for Sidhu Moosewala.

    5. Sukha Duneke murder – September 2023:

    Gangster Sukhdool Singh, alias Sukha Duneke, of the rival Davinder Bambiha gang, was shot dead in Canada in September 2023. A Bishnoi gang member claimed responsibility for the killing.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    None of my family members are contesting Channapatna by election says DCM DK Shivakumar vkp

    'None of my family members are contesting Channapatna by-election': K’taka DCM DK Shivakumar

    Kerala Lottery Results Win Win W-791 October 14 2024: Check today winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Win Win W-791 October 14 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Kerala HC dismisses survivor's plea against examination of memory card in actress assault case

    BREAKING: Kerala HC dismisses survivor's plea against examination of memory card in actress assault case

    "Not learning from past...": CPI mouthpiece 'Janayugam' slams minister, govt on Sabarimala spot booking dmn

    "Not learning from past...": CPI mouthpiece 'Janayugam' slams minister, govt on Sabarimala spot booking

    Bahraich communal clashes: 1 killed during Durga idol immersion; UP CM days guilty won't be spared (WATCH) snt

    Bahraich communal clashes: 1 killed during Durga idol immersion; UP CM says guilty won't be spared (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    India's biggest conman Natwarlal once sold Taj Mahal, Red Fort; Read anr

    India's biggest conman Natwarlal once sold Taj Mahal, Red Fort; Read

    Ghee for Hair: Discover its benefits and effective home remedies today NTI

    Ghee for Hair: Discover its benefits and effective home remedies today

    None of my family members are contesting Channapatna by election says DCM DK Shivakumar vkp

    'None of my family members are contesting Channapatna by-election': K’taka DCM DK Shivakumar

    Kerala Lottery Results Win Win W-791 October 14 2024: Check today winning ticket, prize money HERE anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Win Win W-791 October 14 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Kerala HC dismisses survivor's plea against examination of memory card in actress assault case

    BREAKING: Kerala HC dismisses survivor's plea against examination of memory card in actress assault case

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH] anr

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH]

    Video Icon