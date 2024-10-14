Baba Siddique murder: From Sidhu Moosewala's killing to Salman Khan threat—5 crimes tied to Lawrence Bishnoi

Lawrence Bishnoi, 31, a native of Punjab's Ferozepur district, has become a key figure in organised crime. After moving to Chandigarh in 2010 to pursue his education, Bishnoi became involved in student politics at DAV College, where he rose to prominence as the president of the Student Organisation of Panjab University (SOPU) in 2011-12.

The murder of NCP leader Baba Siddique has been tied to the notorious Lawrence Bishnoi gang. Mumbai police reportedly confirmed that the three shooters involved in Siddique's killing on Friday night were linked to the Bishnoi gang, currently led by Lawrence Bishnoi, who is lodged in Sabarmati Central Jail, Gujarat.

It can be seen that Siddique's murder is just one of several high-profile crimes attributed to this gang, known for its involvement in violent acts across India and abroad. The most prominent cases connected to the Bishnoi gang include the 2022 murder of Punjabi musician Sidhu Moosewala, the April 2024 firing outside Bollywood actor Salman Khan's Mumbai residence, and the recent September 2024 shooting outside the Canadian home of musician AP Dhillon.

Bishnoi's criminal record began with an FIR for attempted murder in 2010, followed by cases of trespassing, assault, and robbery. Over time, he accumulated charges ranging from extortion to murder, with many cases registered in Rajasthan, Punjab, and Chandigarh. Despite being in jail, Bishnoi has continued to run his operations through his associates, leading to the following high-profile crimes:

1. Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala murder – May 2022:

Popular Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead in May 2022. Lawrence Bishnoi was believed to be the mastermind behind the murder, which was allegedly carried out in retaliation for the killing of a Bishnoi gang member, Vicky Middukhera.

2. Firing outside actor Salman Khan's house – April 2024:

In April 2024, two men on a motorcycle opened fire outside Salman Khan's Bandra residence. Mumbai Police attributed the shooting to Lawrence Bishnoi's gang, reportedly motivated by Bishnoi's threats against Khan in connection with the 1998 blackbuck poaching case.

3. Firing outside AP Dhillon's Canada house – September 2024:

In September 2024, shots were fired outside Punjabi singer AP Dhillon's home on Victoria Island, British Columbia, Canada. Rohit Godara, a member of the Bishnoi gang, claimed responsibility for the incident.

4. Shots fired at Gippy Grewal's house – November 2023:

In November 2023, shots were fired at Punjabi singer and actor Gippy Grewal's house in Vancouver. The Bishnoi gang reportedly targetted him due to his connections with Salman Khan and his support for justice for Sidhu Moosewala.

5. Sukha Duneke murder – September 2023:

Gangster Sukhdool Singh, alias Sukha Duneke, of the rival Davinder Bambiha gang, was shot dead in Canada in September 2023. A Bishnoi gang member claimed responsibility for the killing.

