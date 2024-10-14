Chennai power outage alert: THESE areas to face 5-hour cut for 2 days

The power cuts are planned to occur from 9:00 am, with electricity supply expected to resume by 2:00 pm on both days. However, TANGEDCO has indicated that the supply could be restored earlier depending on the progress of the maintenance tasks.

The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (TANGEDCO) has announced a scheduled power supply disruption in Chennai due to maintenance work. The power outage will affect the city for two consecutive days, specifically on Monday (October 14) and Tuesday (October 15).

The power cuts are planned to occur from 9:00 am, with electricity supply expected to resume by 2:00 pm on both days. However, TANGEDCO has indicated that the supply could be restored earlier depending on the progress of the maintenance tasks.

Several areas in Chennai will experience the impact of this power disruption, particularly in the Radhakrishnan Nagar and Nolambur regions. The specific localities that will face interruptions include:

Radhakrishnan Nagar:

VOC Nagar, R.K. Nagar, Thilagar Nagar, Ellayamudhali Street, Seni Amman Koil Street, TH Road (part), Tollgate area, Stanley area, Old Washermenpet, Kannikoil, Kalmandapam area, Kummalamman Koil Street, G.A. Road, Thandavarya Gramani Street, Solaiyappan Street, Sri Rangammal Street, Sanjeevarayan Koll Street (part), Kappal Bolu Street, Balu Mudali Street, JV Koil Street, Ramanuja Appar Street, Bala Arunachala Street, Lawyer Chinnathambi Ul Street (part), Namachivaya Chetti Street (part), Justice Pandalai Colony Street, Venkatachalam Street, Thandavaraya Mudhali Street and TH Road SS area.

Nolambur:

Chinna Nolambur, Periya Nolambur, Nolambur, Gurusamy Road, TNHB Phase I & II, Union Road, VGN Nagar (1st to 6th & 8th Block), Rajiv Gandhi Street, Pananjolai Street, Service Road, S.R.R. Nagar, S.N.P. Garden, Jeswanth Nagar, Meenakshi Avenue, MCK Layout and MGR University.

