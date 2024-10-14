Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Chennai power outage alert: THESE areas to face 5-hour cut for 2 days

    The power cuts are planned to occur from 9:00 am, with electricity supply expected to resume by 2:00 pm on both days. However, TANGEDCO has indicated that the supply could be restored earlier depending on the progress of the maintenance tasks.

    Chennai power outage alert: THESE areas to face 5-hour cut over next 2 days AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Oct 14, 2024, 9:56 AM IST | Last Updated Oct 14, 2024, 9:57 AM IST

    The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (TANGEDCO) has announced a scheduled power supply disruption in Chennai due to maintenance work. The power outage will affect the city for two consecutive days, specifically on Monday (October 14) and Tuesday (October 15).

    The power cuts are planned to occur from 9:00 am, with electricity supply expected to resume by 2:00 pm on both days. However, TANGEDCO has indicated that the supply could be restored earlier depending on the progress of the maintenance tasks.

    Baba Siddique murder case: What is ossification test? Here's what accused Dharmaraj Kashyap underwent

    Several areas in Chennai will experience the impact of this power disruption, particularly in the Radhakrishnan Nagar and Nolambur regions. The specific localities that will face interruptions include:

    Radhakrishnan Nagar:
    VOC Nagar, R.K. Nagar, Thilagar Nagar, Ellayamudhali Street, Seni Amman Koil Street, TH Road (part), Tollgate area, Stanley area, Old Washermenpet, Kannikoil, Kalmandapam area, Kummalamman Koil Street, G.A. Road, Thandavarya Gramani Street, Solaiyappan Street, Sri Rangammal Street, Sanjeevarayan Koll Street (part), Kappal Bolu Street, Balu Mudali Street, JV Koil Street, Ramanuja Appar Street, Bala Arunachala Street, Lawyer Chinnathambi Ul Street (part), Namachivaya Chetti Street (part), Justice Pandalai Colony Street, Venkatachalam Street, Thandavaraya Mudhali Street and TH Road SS area.

    Air India Mumbai-New York flight diverted to Delhi after bomb threat

    Nolambur:
    Chinna Nolambur, Periya Nolambur, Nolambur, Gurusamy Road, TNHB Phase I & II, Union Road, VGN Nagar (1st to 6th & 8th Block), Rajiv Gandhi Street, Pananjolai Street, Service Road, S.R.R. Nagar, S.N.P. Garden, Jeswanth Nagar, Meenakshi Avenue, MCK Layout and MGR University.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala: Reports reveal CMRL covered Veena Vijayan travel, accommodation expenses apart from monthly pay-offs anr

    Kerala: Reports reveal CMRL covered Veena Vijayan's travel, accommodation expenses apart from monthly pay-offs

    Air India Mumbai-New York flight diverted to Delhi after bomb threat AJR

    Air India Mumbai-New York flight diverted to Delhi after bomb threat

    Mallikarjun Kharge has confessed to mistake by returning land says BJP leader Rajeev Chandrasekhar vkp

    'Mallikarjun Kharge has confessed to mistake by returning land': BJP leader Rajeev Chandrasekhar

    Baba Siddique murder case: What is ossification test? Here's what accused Dharmaraj Kashyap underwent AJR

    Baba Siddique murder case: What is ossification test? Here's what accused Dharmaraj Kashyap underwent

    Kerala: Actor Bala arrested following complaint by former wife in Kochi anr

    Kerala: Actor Bala arrested following complaint by former wife in Kochi

    Recent Stories

    Hina Khan reflects on final chemotherapy cycle, shares last eyelash photo with heartfelt note NTI

    Hina Khan reflects on final chemotherapy cycle, shares last eyelash photo with heartfelt note

    Bigg Boss Kannada 11 Kiccha Sudeep addresses womens commission complaint over contestant treatment vkp

    Bigg Boss Kannada 11: Kiccha Sudeep addresses Women’s commission complaint over contestant treatment

    Kerala: Reports reveal CMRL covered Veena Vijayan travel, accommodation expenses apart from monthly pay-offs anr

    Kerala: Reports reveal CMRL covered Veena Vijayan's travel, accommodation expenses apart from monthly pay-offs

    Bigg Boss 18: Triptii Dimri, Rajkummar Rao pick their favourite contestant THIS season ATG

    Bigg Boss 18: Triptii Dimri, Rajkummar Rao pick their favourite contestant THIS season

    Kerala: Actor Baiju Santhosh booked for drunk driving after collision with scooter rider in Thiruvananthapuram anr

    Kerala: Actor Baiju Santhosh booked for drunk driving after collision with scooter rider in Thiruvananthapuram

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH] anr

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH]

    Video Icon