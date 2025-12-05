Following Rahul Gandhi's claim that the Centre blocks LoP meetings with foreign dignitaries, Congress MP Kiran Kumar Chamala accused the BJP of trying to brand the opposition as "anti-nationals" to deflect from pro-development questions.

Congress accuses BJP of 'anti-national' branding

Amid a row that erupted over Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi's claims, Congress MP Kiran Kumar Chamala hit out at the BJP, accusing the ruling party of attempting to create confusion among the public to portray opposition leaders as "anti-nationals."

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Speaking to ANI, Chamala said that inviting the LoP to official delegations is a long-standing practice followed globally, regardless of which party is in power. "Irrelevant of the political parties which stay in power or out of power, we have a culture and across the globe, there is a culture to invite the LoP to attend these sorts of delegations because politics is only before elections. After elections, when it comes to development or when it comes to the perception building of the country, they have to take everybody into consideration. It was happening for years in the past. This is not new...Congress ruled for years, but we never treated LoP or any other political outfit in such a way," the Congress MP said.

Chamala stated, "Their (BJP) goal is only to make sure to create some confusion among the people to defame our leaders as anti-nationals. We are trying to ask everything on the Floor, outside the Floor. Our questions are not anti-national. Our questions are pro-development, on pollution, and on saving democracy. Whenever we ask something which they are unable to answer, they try to project our leaders in this manner."

Rahul Gandhi's claim sparks political row

This comes after Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi, amid the ongoing visit of Russian President Putin, sparked a political row after claiming that the Centre advises visiting foreign dignitaries not to meet LoP, arguing that this breaks an old tradition and reflects the government's "insecurity." However, Government sources rejected the charge, saying it is the visiting delegation, not the Modi government, that decides meetings outside official events, and noted that several foreign leaders have met the LoP since June 2024. BJP MP Sambit Patra also called the remarks "inappropriate" and "factually incorrect."

'It is their insecurity': Rahul Gandhi

While speaking to reporters outside the Parliament, the Congress MP said, "This has been a tradition. But these days, foreign dignitaries visit, or when I visit abroad, the government suggests that they not meet the LoP. This is their policy, and they do it all the time."

"We have relations with everyone. LoP gives a different perspective. We too represent India. It is not just the government which does it. The government doesn't want the Opposition meeting people from outside. Modi ji and the Foreign Ministry don't follow this norm. It is their insecurity," he added. (ANI)