A wedding in Kathua, Jammu and Kashmir, turned tragic after a car with the groom's party fell into a deep gorge. Three people, including the groom, were killed, and two others were seriously injured. The accident occurred on Bhandar road.

What was supposed to be a wedding celebration turned tragic in the Bhandar area of Bani village, after a car carrying members of a wedding procession, including the groom, plunged nearly 150 to 200 feet into a deep gorge on Bhandar road in Kathua, Jammu and Kashmir. The incident occurred around 7:30 AM when the group was travelling to the bride's house for the ceremony.

According to officials, three people, including the groom, lost their lives in the accident, casting a pall of grief over both families.

Police Response and Investigation

SHO Bani, Inspector Surinder Raina confirmed the details, stating that the police reached the spot later that evening after receiving information and found that an Alto car was severely damaged at the bottom of the ditch. "Two people were seriously injured and were rescued from the spot and brought to Bani for primary treatment", he told ANI. They were later referred to the Government Medical College (GMC) Kathua for specialised care due to the severity of their injuries.

"We have just registered an FIR," said Raina, confirming that an investigation is currently underway to determine the cause of the accident.

Victims Identified

As per the source, the deceased are being identified as Vicky, son of Khem Raj (groom), Rakesh Kumar, son of Puran Chand, a resident of Gatti and Jeevan, son of Balibhadar. While Vicky and Jeevan died on the spot, Rakesh was declared dead while en route to the hospital.

The injured Shushpal Sharma, son of Hans Raj, resident of Mohanpur, sustained a head injury and a fracture to the left leg, while the 22-year-old son of Khem Raj, Mohan Singh, sustained a head injury. Both the injured are reported to be in stable condition amid their ongoing medical treatment.

Initial Findings

Initial investigations suggest that darkness and slippery road conditions may have caused the accident; however, further details are awaited as the investigation continues. (ANI)