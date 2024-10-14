Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Baba Siddique murder case: What is ossification test? Here's what accused Dharmaraj Kashyap underwent

    While ossification tests are often used in legal cases, particularly to resolve age-related disputes, they are not considered entirely accurate. The degree of bone development can vary from person to person, and environmental factors can also affect bone growth.

    Baba Siddique murder case: What is ossification test? Here's what accused Dharmaraj Kashyap underwent AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Oct 14, 2024, 8:36 AM IST | Last Updated Oct 14, 2024, 8:36 AM IST

    Dharmaraj Kashyap, one of the accused in the murder case of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Baba Siddique, underwent an ossification test to determine his age. It is reportedly said that Kashyap had claimed he was a minor, but the results of the test disproved his claim, revealing that he is an adult.

    In the court, Kashyap argued that he was 17 years old, thus seeking to be treated as a juvenile. However, official documents, including his Aadhar card, listed his age as 19. To resolve the conflicting claims, the court ordered an ossification test—a medical procedure commonly used to estimate an individual's age based on bone development.

    Baba Siddique Murder: What was the reason? Politics, business rivalry, or underworld?

    After the test results were submitted to Mumbai's Esplanade court, it was confirmed that Kashyap is an adult. Consequently, he was sent to police custody until October 21.

    What is an ossification test?

    An ossification test is a medical procedure that examines the development and fusion of bones to estimate a person's age. Certain bones in the body, such as the clavicle, pelvis, and sternum, undergo specific changes at different stages of a person's growth, making them useful markers for age determination.

    X-rays are taken to assess how far these bones have progressed in terms of ossification—the process by which bones harden and fuse over time.

    While ossification tests are often used in legal cases, particularly to resolve age-related disputes, they are not considered entirely accurate. The degree of bone development can vary from person to person, and environmental factors can also affect bone growth.

    Sahara Desert flooded for 1st time in 50 years after rare rainfall

    Despite being widely used in courts, ossification tests are not deemed conclusive by legal authorities. The Supreme Court of India ruled that while these tests can be a useful tool in determining age, they should not be regarded as definitive evidence. The court has noted that other factors should be considered when assessing an individual's age in legal proceedings.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala: Actor Bala arrested following complaint by former wife in Kochi anr

    Kerala: Actor Bala arrested following complaint by former wife in Kochi

    Netra Kumbh at Maha Kumbh 2025: Pilgrims to get eye care services, aims to raise awareness about eye health gcw

    'Netra Kumbh' at Maha Kumbh 2025: Pilgrims to get eye care services, aims to raise awareness about eye health

    Students from Arunachal Pradesh to welcome IAF UWM car rally at Dehradun gcw

    Students from Arunachal Pradesh to welcome IAF–UWM car rally at Dehradun

    Baba Siddique Murder: What was the reason? Politics, business rivalry, or underworld? RBA

    Baba Siddique Murder: What was the reason? Politics, business rivalry, or underworld?

    All you need to know about 'Agniastra' that Indian Army inducted gcw

    All you need to know about 'Agniastra' that Indian Army inducted

    Recent Stories

    Bigg Boss 18: Gadharaj aka Donkey Max removed from show after pressure from PETA, PFA ATG

    Bigg Boss 18: Gadharaj aka Donkey Max removed from show after pressure from PETA, PFA

    Kerala: Actor Bala arrested following complaint by former wife in Kochi anr

    Kerala: Actor Bala arrested following complaint by former wife in Kochi

    Petrol diesel prices today, October 14, 2024: Check out fuel rates in your city AJR

    Petrol, diesel prices today, October 14, 2024: Check out fuel rates in your city

    Bengaluru GOLD rate on October 14, 2024: Latest prices of 22k, 24k gold updated here vkp

    Bengaluru GOLD rate on October 14, 2024: Latest prices of 22k, 24k gold updated here

    Karwa Chauth 2024: 10 ways to restyle your wedding lehenga RBA

    Karwa Chauth 2024: 10 ways to restyle your wedding lehenga

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH] anr

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH]

    Video Icon