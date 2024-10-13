Baba Siddique death: Accused did recce of NCP leader, lived in rented house; More details emerge

Baba Siddique, a former Maharashtra minister and prominent leader in Ajit Pawar's faction of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), was shot near Nirmal Nagar in Bandra and later died from his injuries at Lilavati Hospital. In connection with the incident, the police have revealed the identities of two arrested suspects and provided significant details about their planning.

Mumbai Police has registered a case in connection with the killing of NCP leader Baba Siddique, invoking relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the Arms Act, and the Maharashtra Police Act. The case has been registered at Nirmal Nagar Police Station under Crime Registration No. 589/2024. It includes Sections 103(1), 109, 125, and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Sections 3, 25, 5, and 27 of the Arms Act, and Sections 37 and 137 of the Maharashtra Police Act.

Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique shot dead near son's office in Mumbai; 2 arrested

Siddique, a former Maharashtra minister and key leader in Ajit Pawar's faction of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), was shot near Nirmal Nagar in Bandra. He succumbed to his injuries later that night at Lilavati Hospital. In connection with the incident, more details have emerged.

The police have disclosed the identities of two arrested suspects and uncovered startling details about their planning. The suspects have been identified as Gurmail Singh, a native of Haryana, and Dharamraj Kashyap from Uttar Pradesh. According to the authorities, the two had been in Mumbai for a while, closely monitoring Siddique. They had conducted a recce of Baba Siddique's residence and office, remaining in the city for one and a half to two months while keeping a close watch on him.

The shooters had been residing in a rented house in Kurla for the past two months, paying a monthly rent of Rs 14,000. It is reported that they were paid an advance of Rs 3 lakh to carry out the murder. The amount was to be split among four individuals involved in taking the contract for the assassination.

The accused reportedly arrived at the scene in an auto rickshaw and waited for a while before carrying out the shooting, according to sources in the crime branch. Police suspect that a third party was feeding them information about Siddique's whereabouts. The third accused is still on the run.

Baba Siddique's attackers used the sound of firecrackers as cover to carry out the shooting. He was setting off firecrackers outside his son and MLA Zeeshan Siddique's office during Dussehra celebrations when the assailants shot him.

While Siddique was bursting firecrackers, three assailants emerged from a vehicle with their faces concealed by handkerchiefs. Without any warning, they opened fire with a 9 mm pistol, firing three shots, one of which hit Siddique in the chest, causing him to fall to the ground immediately.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said in Marathi, "This incident is extremely tragic, and there are reports that Mr. Siddique has passed away. Two individuals have been arrested—one from Uttar Pradesh and one from Haryana—while another suspect remains at large. I have instructed the police to take firm action and ensure no one disrupts law and order. We must prevent a gang-war-like situation from emerging again in Mumbai."

Who was Baba Siddique? NCP leader, known for ending feud between Salman, Shah Rukh Khan shot dead in Mumbai

Latest Videos