Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Baba Siddique death: Accused did recce of NCP leader, lived in rented house; More details emerge

    Baba Siddique, a former Maharashtra minister and prominent leader in Ajit Pawar's faction of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), was shot near Nirmal Nagar in Bandra and later died from his injuries at Lilavati Hospital. In connection with the incident, the police have revealed the identities of two arrested suspects and provided significant details about their planning.

    Baba Siddique death: Accused did recce of NCP leader, lived in rented house; More details emerge anr
    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Oct 13, 2024, 11:24 AM IST | Last Updated Oct 13, 2024, 11:24 AM IST

    Mumbai Police has registered a case in connection with the killing of NCP leader Baba Siddique, invoking relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the Arms Act, and the Maharashtra Police Act. The case has been registered at Nirmal Nagar Police Station under Crime Registration No. 589/2024. It includes Sections 103(1), 109, 125, and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Sections 3, 25, 5, and 27 of the Arms Act, and Sections 37 and 137 of the Maharashtra Police Act.

    Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique shot dead near son's office in Mumbai; 2 arrested

    Siddique, a former Maharashtra minister and key leader in Ajit Pawar's faction of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), was shot near Nirmal Nagar in Bandra. He succumbed to his injuries later that night at Lilavati Hospital. In connection with the incident, more details have emerged.

    The police have disclosed the identities of two arrested suspects and uncovered startling details about their planning. The suspects have been identified as Gurmail Singh, a native of Haryana, and Dharamraj Kashyap from Uttar Pradesh. According to the authorities, the two had been in Mumbai for a while, closely monitoring Siddique. They had conducted a recce of Baba Siddique's residence and office, remaining in the city for one and a half to two months while keeping a close watch on him.

    The shooters had been residing in a rented house in Kurla for the past two months, paying a monthly rent of Rs 14,000. It is reported that they were paid an advance of Rs 3 lakh to carry out the murder. The amount was to be split among four individuals involved in taking the contract for the assassination.

    The accused reportedly arrived at the scene in an auto rickshaw and waited for a while before carrying out the shooting, according to sources in the crime branch. Police suspect that a third party was feeding them information about Siddique's whereabouts. The third accused is still on the run.

    Baba Siddique's attackers used the sound of firecrackers as cover to carry out the shooting. He was setting off firecrackers outside his son and MLA Zeeshan Siddique's office during Dussehra celebrations when the assailants shot him.

    While Siddique was bursting firecrackers, three assailants emerged from a vehicle with their faces concealed by handkerchiefs. Without any warning, they opened fire with a 9 mm pistol, firing three shots, one of which hit Siddique in the chest, causing him to fall to the ground immediately.

    Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said in Marathi,  "This incident is extremely tragic, and there are reports that Mr. Siddique has passed away. Two individuals have been arrested—one from Uttar Pradesh and one from Haryana—while another suspect remains at large. I have instructed the police to take firm action and ensure no one disrupts law and order. We must prevent a gang-war-like situation from emerging again in Mumbai."

    Who was Baba Siddique? NCP leader, known for ending feud between Salman, Shah Rukh Khan shot dead in Mumbai

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala lottery 2024 Pooja Bumper BR-100: First prize is Rs 12 crore; Check prize structure, ticket cost and more anr

    Kerala lottery Pooja Bumper BR-100: First prize is Rs 12 crore; Check prize structure, ticket cost and more

    Chamundeshwaris blessings will always be on me says Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah vkp

    'Chamundeshwari's blessings will always be on me': Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

    Kerala Lottery Results Akshaya AK-672 October 13 2024: Check winning ticket, prize money and more anr

    Kerala Lottery Results Akshaya AK-672 October 13 2024: Who will win the first prize of Rs 70 lakh?

    Baba Siddique death: NCP leader got threat days before his murder RKK

    Baba Siddique death: NCP leader got threat days before his murder

    Vijayadashami procession led by CM Yogi Adityanath brings communities together in Gorakhpur anr

    Vijayadashami procession led by CM Yogi Adityanath brings communities together in Gorakhpur

    Recent Stories

    When Bollywood celebs attended Baba Siddiqui's Iftar parties RKK

    When Bollywood celebs attended Baba Siddiqui's Iftar parties

    Masaba Gupta Satyadeep Mishra welcome baby girl RBA

    Masaba Gupta, Satyadeep Mishra welcome baby girl; share pic saying ‘arrived on a special day’

    Ram Charan adopted an Elephant in Alia Bhatt's daughter Raha's name RKK

    Ram Charan adopted an Elephant in Alia Bhatt’s daughter Raha’s name

    Kerala lottery 2024 Pooja Bumper BR-100: First prize is Rs 12 crore; Check prize structure, ticket cost and more anr

    Kerala lottery Pooja Bumper BR-100: First prize is Rs 12 crore; Check prize structure, ticket cost and more

    Divya Khosla claims Alia Bhatt rigged 'Jigra' box office numbers, shares proof of empty cinema hall RKK

    Divya Khosla claims Alia Bhatt rigged ’Jigra’ box office numbers, shares proof of empty cinema hall

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH] anr

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH]

    Video Icon