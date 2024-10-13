Who was Baba Siddique? NCP leader, known for ending feud between Salman, Shah Rukh Khan shot dead in Mumbai

Baba Siddique, a former Maharashtra minister and prominent NCP leader, was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Mumbai. Known for his political influence and star-studded Iftar parties, Siddique had received death threats before his death. Two suspects have been arrested as investigations continue.

Baba Siddique, a prominent leader of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and former Maharashtra minister, was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Mumbai on Saturday evening. The 66-year-old politician, known for his influence in Maharashtra politics and his annual star-studded Iftar parties, was attacked outside his son and MLA Zeeshan Siddique's office in Bandra (East). According to police, three unidentified men fired multiple shots, leaving Siddique critically injured. He was immediately taken to Lilavati Hospital but could not be saved despite his efforts.

Baba Siddique, originally from Patna but raised in Mumbai, began his political journey as a teenager when he joined the Congress in 1977. Rising quickly through the ranks, he became General Secretary of the Bandra Youth Congress in 1980. In 1999, Siddique secured his first win as an MLA from Bandra West and went on to serve three consecutive terms, holding the position until 2014.



His political career was marked by his commitment to improving his constituency, focusing on slum rehabilitation, healthcare, and education. During his tenure, Siddique also held key ministerial roles in the Maharashtra government, including Minister of State for Food and Civil Supplies, Labour, and FDA.

In February 2024, Siddique left the Congress and joined the Ajit Pawar-led NCP faction, citing dissatisfaction with his treatment in the party. Reflecting on his exit, Siddique famously remarked, “My condition in the Congress was like how curry leaves are used to enhance the taste of food.” His son, Zeeshan Siddique, was also expelled from the Congress in August 2024 following allegations of anti-party activities.

Siddique was not only known for his political influence but also his reputation as a socialite. His grand annual Iftar parties became a signature event in Mumbai, bringing together political leaders, Bollywood celebrities, and business elites. The most memorable of these gatherings occurred in 2013 when Bollywood superstars Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan publicly ended their long-standing feud at one of his events. Siddique was credited with orchestrating this high-profile reconciliation.



In the weeks leading up to his death, Siddique had been receiving death threats, prompting authorities to provide him with ‘Y’ category security. Despite the protection, the attackers managed to ambush him outside Zeeshan Siddique’s office near Colgate Ground, Bandra East, on Saturday evening. The police have apprehended two suspects and are investigating the motives behind the killing.

Siddique’s political career spanned decades, with his influence felt across different communities in Mumbai. Known for his grassroots connections and commitment to social causes, his contributions to urban development, including his work on the Eco-Garden project in Bandra-Khar, were widely recognized. Though he lost his Bandra West seat in 2014, Siddique remained an active figure in Maharashtra’s political and social landscape until his untimely death.

