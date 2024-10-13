Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique shot dead near son's office in Mumbai; 2 arrested

    Baba Siddique, a three-time MLA from Bandra West and former minister, was tragically shot in Mumbai's Bandra near his son Zeeshan's office. Siddique was critically injured and later died in the hospital. Two suspects have been arrested in connection with the attack.

    Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique shot dead near son's office in Mumbai; 2 arrested anr
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Oct 13, 2024, 7:30 AM IST | Last Updated Oct 13, 2024, 7:30 AM IST

    Mumbai: Former Maharashtra minister and member of the Ajit Pawar-led faction of the NCP, Baba Siddique was fatally shot in Mumbai's Bandra. The attack occurred around 9:30 pm on Saturday (Oct 12) near the office of his son Zeeshan, who serves as the MLA for Bandra East. According to reports, six bullets were fired, with four hitting the 66-year-old leader. One of his aides was also injured. Siddique was rushed to Lilavati Hospital but could not survive the injuries.

    In connection with the incident, two suspects have been arrested.

    Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said in Marathi,  "This incident is extremely tragic, and there are reports that Mr. Siddique has passed away. Two individuals have been arrested—one from Uttar Pradesh and one from Haryana—while another suspect remains at large. I have instructed the police to take firm action and ensure no one disrupts law and order. We must prevent a gang-war-like situation from emerging again in Mumbai."

    Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar expressed his shock on X upon hearing about Baba Siddique's death, stating that he had lost a good colleague and friend.

    Siddique, a three-time MLA from Bandra West, had been with the Congress for 48 years before leaving the party in February to join Ajit Pawar's NCP. His son, Zeeshan Siddique, was expelled from the Congress in August.

    Siddique was elected MLA from the Bandra West constituency in 1999, 2004, and 2009. He also served as a minister of state for food and civil supplies, labor, and the FDA from 2004 to 2008.

