The Azim Premji Scholarship 2025 offers ₹30,000 per year to girl students from low-income families who studied in government schools and are now pursuing higher education. Apply online by September 30, 2025 at azimpremjifoundation.org.

The Azim Premji Foundation has launched the Azim Premji Scholarship for 2025, offering financial help to girls from low-income families who have finished their schooling in government schools and are now seeking higher education. This scholarship is designed to provide essential support that allows students to focus on their studies without the burden of financial stress. The deadline for submitting applications is September 30, 2025.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Eligibility Criteria

To qualify for the Azim Premji Scholarship 2025, applicants must satisfy all of the following conditions:

• Who can apply: The applicant must be a female.

• Family Background: The candidate should belong to an economically weaker section of society.

• Education: The student must have completed Class 10 and Class 12 from a government school or college on a regular basis.

• Admission: The candidate should have secured admission to the first year of a recognized undergraduate or diploma course (with a duration of 2 to 5 years) for the academic year 2025–26.

• Institution: The course must be offered by a government or recognized private college or university in India.

Scholarship Amount

Each student who is selected for the scholarship will receive ₹30,000 annually, which is directly deposited into their bank account. This financial aid will be provided every year throughout the course, covering all its stages from beginning to end.

Important Deadline

The final date to apply for the Azim Premji Scholarship 2025 is September 30, 2025. It is advisable to apply early to prevent any issues or delays that might occur close to the deadline.

Application Process

Follow these simple steps to apply for the Azim Premji Scholarship:

Step 1: Go to the official website: azimpremjifoundation.org

Step 2: Navigate to the ‘What We Do’ section and select ‘Education’.

Step 3: Locate the scholarship details and click on the application link.

Step 4: Complete the online application form by entering your personal information, academic background, and banking details.

Step 5: Submit the form and save or print the confirmation for your reference.

Documents Needed (Scanned Copies)

Before applying, make sure you have the following documents ready in digital format:

• A passport-sized photograph (2x2 inch)

• A signed document

• Front page of the Aadhaar Card, showing the name, date of birth, gender, and photo

• First page of the bank passbook, including the name, account number, and IFSC code

• Class 10 and Class 12 result sheets

Importance of This Scholarship

This scholarship is a significant opportunity for young women who want to continue their education but face financial barriers. With consistent yearly support, students can better focus on their educational goals and work towards a brighter future. For more information and to start your application, visit the official website today.