The registration process for MCC NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 3 has started from September 29. The last date is October 5. Know the application process and the complete schedule for Round 3 counselling.

MCC NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 3: Big news for medical aspirants who have cleared the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET-UG). The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has begun the registration for Round 3 of NEET UG Counselling 2025 from 29 September. Interested candidates can apply online at the official website — mcc.nic.in. The last date to register for this round is 5 October 2025, giving students just one week to complete the application process.

NEET UG 2025 Counselling: Result and Reporting Dates

Registration Start: September 29, 2025

Last Date to Apply: October 5, 2025

Choice Filling Start: September 30, 2025

Last Date for Choice Filling and Locking: October 5, 2025

Seat Allotment Process: October 6 and 7, 2025

Seat Allotment Result: October 8, 2025

Reporting to College: October 9 to 17, 2025

Data Verification (by institute): October 18 and 19, 2025

Who can apply in Round 3?

Candidates who have qualified for NEET UG 2025 and have downloaded their result and rank letter from the official NTA website can apply for this counselling round.

Where and how to apply for MCC NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 3?

First, visit the official MCC website at mcc.nic.in.

Click on the MCC NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 3 registration link on the homepage.

A new page will open where you need to log in by entering your registration details.

After logging in, fill out the application form and pay the fee online.

After submitting, download the application form.

Be sure to keep a printout for future reference.

Candidates should keep a constant watch on the official MCC website for any new updates and notifications related to Round 3 counselling.

