SBI Platinum Jubilee Asha Scholarship 2025: India's largest bank, State Bank of India (SBI), has launched a special scholarship scheme for students on the occasion of its 75th foundation year. The scheme is named SBI Platinum Jubilee Asha Scholarship 2025. Under this, eligible students from school to college, medical, engineering, IIT, IIM, and those studying abroad will be given scholarships ranging from Rs 15,000 to Rs 20 lakh. This year, a total of 23,230 students will receive this scholarship. Read on for essential details on where and how to apply for this SBI scholarship, the last date, and who can apply.

SBI Platinum Jubilee Asha Scholarship 2025: Who can apply?

School-level students: The family's annual income should not exceed Rs 3 lakh.

College and higher education students: The family's annual income should not exceed Rs 6 lakh.

Students with at least 75% marks or a 7.0 CGPA in their previous studies can apply.

Reservation and Special Benefits in SBI Scholarship

50 percent of the total scholarships are reserved for female students.

50 percent of the scholarships are reserved for SC, ST students.

A 10 percent relaxation in marks will also be given to students from reserved categories.

How to apply SBI Scholarship: How to apply?

The application process is now open, and the last date is November 15, 2025.

First, visit the website sbiashascholarship.co.in.

Click on 'Apply Now' on the homepage.

Register using your mobile number and email.

After this, the application form will open. It is mandatory to upload all required documents.

The SBI Platinum Jubilee Asha Scholarship 2025 scheme is a great opportunity for students to get financial assistance and enhance their educational opportunities. If you are eligible, apply soon and make your educational dreams come true.