Congress MP Pramod Tiwari alleges 'real culprits' in Ayodhya temple embezzlement are being shielded. This comes as the trust searches for a new CEO and the Supreme Court is set to hear petitions seeking a probe into alleged financial irregularities.

Congress MP Pramod Tiwari on Sunday alleged that the "real culprits" in the alleged embezzlement of donations at the Ayodhya Ram temple were being shielded and asserted that those responsible should be identified and brought to justice.

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Speaking to ANI, Tiwari said, "I feel that the real culprits are being shielded. The real culprits are not in Ayodhya; everyone knows where they are... It was said that this is a religious matter and should be inaugurated by the Shankaracharyas, but that too was unheard. As a result, they lost in Ayodhya... I still say that the actual culprits should be caught..."

Trust Seeks New CEO Amid Irregularity Allegations

His remarks come amid developments related to the administration of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, including the ongoing process for the appointment of a new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and the scheduled hearing in the Supreme Court on petitions seeking an independent probe into alleged financial irregularities involving the trust.

The committee constituted to oversee the appointment of the CEO for the Ayodhya Ram Mandir met in the national capital on Friday and finalised the eligibility criteria for the post.

Eligibility and Application Process

According to sources, applicants must be graduates with a minimum of 20 years of experience in administration or finance. Candidates with prior experience in temple management will be given preference. The applicant must also be a follower of the Hindu faith.

Applications for the CEO post can be submitted until July 18. A dedicated email ID is being created to receive applications. Once the applications are received, the committee will interact with shortlisted candidates before making the final selection.

The CEO will initially be appointed for a three-year term and will be required to reside in Ayodhya during the tenure. The committee has also decided to appoint a Secretary to assist in carrying out the selection process smoothly. Efforts are underway to complete the appointment process within the next one month, sources said.

Supreme Court to Hear Petitions

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court is set to hear petitions seeking an independent probe into the alleged financial irregularities of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust in Ayodhya on July 13. The petitions are listed for hearing before a bench of Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana.

VIP Darshan Pass Issue Refuted

Mahant Dinendra Das Maharaj, a member of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple Trust, has refuted the reports that the trust has blocked the VIP darshan pass IDs of Champat Rai, Anil Mishra, and Gopal Rao and confirmed that passes are indeed being issued using Champat Rai's ID. "There is no issue as of now. This is still in place. I have no details otherwise; the existing system still continues," he said.

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