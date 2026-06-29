Police have recorded the statement of former Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Trust General Secretary Champat Rai in the ongoing investigation into alleged embezzlement of Ayodhya temple donations. The Trust has received resignations from Rai and another official.

Investigation into Temple Funds Intensifies

Former Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust General Secretary Champat Rai's statement was recorded by police here as part of the ongoing investigation into the alleged embezzlement of temple donations, sources said on Monday.

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The sources revealed that while Champat Rai has been questioned, statements from other senior Trust office-bearers, including Anil Mishra, will be recorded later if required during the investigation. On Sunday, the investigation into the alleged embezzlement of Ram Mandir donations intensified as a police team reached the residence of Avinash Shukla, one of the accused in Ayodhya. Speaking to the media regarding the development, Abhishek Shukla, the brother of the accused, stated that the family would not support anyone found to be involved in the misappropriation of temple funds.

Trust Acknowledges Resignations, Reassures Devotees

Earlier, the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra (Trust) in an official press statement, the Trust said, "We are shocked, hurt, and deeply saddened by the incidents reported over the past few days regarding the Shri Ram Mandir (Ayodhya). We are committed to ensuring a fair investigation and reassuring the devotees."

The Trust also announced that it had received the resignations of Champat Rai, General Secretary of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra (Trust), and Trustee Anil Mishra. "Resignations have been received from Champat Rai, General Secretary, and Anil Mishra, Trustee, of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra (Trust). The Trust will deliberate on this matter in its upcoming meeting," the statement said.

Seeking to reassure devotees, the Trust said that all valuables personally handed by devotees as offerings to Lord Ram, including silver bricks and jewellery, were safe and properly accounted for. "The Trust assures those devotees who personally handed over items--such as silver bricks and jewellery--to Trust officials for offering to Lord Ram that these items are safe and fully accounted for," it stated.

The Trust further expressed confidence that the truth would prevail, stating, "Darkness will eventually give way, and the light of truth will shine. The uninterrupted flow of Lord Shri Ram's glory will continue forever. (ANI)