Ayodhya Ram Mandir: 'Rare event, coming after 495 years...' Inside temple consecration ceremony invite

The upcoming Ram Temple consecration ceremony on January 22 is revealed through an invitation docket, described as a "grand" and "once in a lifetime" event after 495 years. Reserved for select VVIPs, the docket includes historical insights, a depiction of the Ram temple, and details about the ceremony

The eagerly awaited invitation docket for the Ram Temple consecration ceremony on January 22 has been unveiled, describing the event as "grand" and a "once in a lifetime opportunity" after 495 years. Reserved for select VVIPs, the meticulously crafted docket comprises beautifully adorned paper sheets, booklets, and a figurative image of Lord Ram.

In addition to featuring an exquisite depiction of the Ram temple, the docket includes a brief history of the temple movement and synopses of key individuals involved. The role of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad in the temple's construction is also highlighted. Recipients are urged to be seated by 11 am for the consecration, scheduled to commence at 12.20 pm.

Termed "Ram lalla’s return to the original seat within the new grand temple home," the auspicious ceremony is outlined as an "invitation extraordinaire," providing comprehensive details about the trust's program and event arrangements.

The backdrop of the docket showcases a magnificent image of the Ram temple, with symbols and golden chakras representing the sacred moment and the lord's royalty. The trust disclosed that the 'muhurat' of 12.20 pm aligns with Paush Shukla Dwadashi, considered auspicious for worshipping Lord Vishnu.

During the sacred ceremony, five prominent figures - Narendra Modi, Mohan Bhagwat, Anandi Ben Patel, Yogi Adityanath, and Nritya Gopal Das - will be present in the ‘garbh grih’ under the guidance of saints and seers. The group is expected to reach the innermost part of the temple by 11.30 am. Following the ritual, Prime Minister Modi is set to address the public at 12.30 pm.

Seers, saints, and dignitaries in attendance will have the opportunity for ‘darshan’ once the ceremony concludes, with live screening available within the temple complex. An additional booklet, titled ‘Memoire of Honour,’ has been provided to guests, offering background information on key figures instrumental in the journey's success. The booklet, titled ‘Words and Actions that Navigated the Course,’ features photographs and brief overviews of individuals such as Omkar Bhave, Mahant Avaidyanath, Devkinandan Aggarwal, Shivaharya Maharaj, Balasahed Deoras, Vijaya Raje Scindia, Acharya Giriraj Kishore, Swami Satyamitranand Giri, Vishnu Hari Dalmia, Swami Vamdev Maharaj, among others.