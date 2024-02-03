Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Global justice: PM Modi highlights inter-nation support at Commonwealth event

    Addresing the conference, PM Modi underlined India's special relationship with the African Union, emphasizing the pride in the African Union's inclusion in the G20 during India's presidency. He stated that this collaboration would contribute significantly to addressing the aspirations of the people of Africa.

    Global justice: PM Modi highlights inter-nation support at Commonwealth event AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Feb 3, 2024, 2:21 PM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday (February 3) inaugurated the Commonwealth Legal Education Association (CLEA) at the Commonwealth Attorneys and Solicitors General Conference (CASGC) 2024 held at Vigyan Bhawan, Delhi. Expressing his pleasure at the event, PM Modi highlighted the presence of leading legal minds from around the world.

    Addresing the conference, PM Modi underlined India's special relationship with the African Union, emphasizing the pride in the African Union's inclusion in the G20 during India's presidency. He stated that this collaboration would contribute significantly to addressing the aspirations of the people of Africa.

    Kindle or Tinder? Supreme Court judge sparks hilarious mix-up, courtroom laughter ensues

    The Prime Minister stressed the importance of international collaboration in the pursuit of justice and said, "Sometimes, ensuring justice in one country requires working with other countries. When we collaborate, we can understand each other’s systems better. Greater understanding brings greater synergy, boosting better and faster justice delivery."

    Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal echoed the global perspective and said, "Today, in a technologically connected world, we are living in a global village." He expressed satisfaction that the conference addresses diverse yet interconnected issues, including the judiciary, the justice system, legal education, and global legal challenges.

    The conference, themed "Cross Border Challenges in Justice Delivery," focuses on crucial legal and justice issues such as judicial transition, ethical dimensions of legal practice, executive accountability, and revisiting modern-day legal education.

    Ahlan Modi, Unity in Diversity: PM Narendra Modi to Grace Historic meet as registrations cross 60000

    Attended by Attorney Generals and Solicitors from Asia-Pacific Commonwealth nations, Africa, and the Caribbean, along with various international delegations, CASGC serves as a unique platform for stakeholders within the Commonwealth legal community to engage in meaningful dialogue.

    Last Updated Feb 3, 2024, 2:21 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Karnataka government to protest injustice in union budget, to stage protest in Delhi

    Karnataka government to protest injustice in union budget, to stage protest in Delhi

    Ahlan Modi, Unity in Diversity: PM Narendra Modi to Grace Historic meet as registrations cross 60000

    Ahlan Modi, Unity in Diversity: PM Narendra Modi to Grace Historic meet as registrations cross 60000

    Ram lights a smoke for Sita...' Play lands Savitribai Phule Pune University in trouble; social media fumes (WATCH) AJR

    'Ram lights a smoke for Sita...' Play lands Savitribai Phule Pune University in trouble; sparks outrage-WATCH

    LK Advani to be honoured with Bharat Ratna: All about the BJP stalwart & one of Indian politics' key architect AJR

    LK Advani to be honoured with Bharat Ratna: All about the BJP stalwart & one of Indian politics' key architect

    Kerala: 37 fake seals, letterheads of banks, colleges, doctors seized; three arrested in Kasaragod anr

    Kerala: 37 fake seals, letterheads of banks, colleges, doctors seized; three arrested in Kasaragod

    Recent Stories

    Poonam Pandey fakes death, 6 legal actions she can face RKK EAI

    Poonam Pandey fakes death, 6 legal actions she can face

    IND vs ENG, 2nd Test: Bumrah delivers 'yorker of the year' to dismiss Pope; video goes viral (WATCH) snt

    IND vs ENG, 2nd Test: Bumrah delivers 'yorker of the year' to dismiss Pope; video goes viral (WATCH)

    Poonam Pandey fakes death, 5 consequences of her action RKK EAI

    Poonam Pandey fakes death, 5 consequences of her action

    BREAKING Several wounded in knife attack at major Paris railway station; suspect arrested snt

    BREAKING: Three injured in knife attack at major Paris railway station; suspect arrested

    Poonam Panday FAKES death news for THIS reason ATG

    Poonam Panday FAKES death news for THIS reason

    Recent Videos

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi top tips for parents watch video gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi's top tips for parents (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam

    Video Icon
    Osmania University: Man breaks into women's hostel, sparks student protest (WATCH) AJR

    Osmania University: Man breaks into women's hostel, sparks student protest (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Republic Day 2024: Meet the fighter pilots who will fly over Kartavya Path

    Republic Day 2024: Meet the fighter pilots who will fly over Kartavya Path

    Video Icon
    Ram Mandir Exclusive! Badminton Legend Pullela Gopichand speaks to Asianet News Network

    Ram Mandir Exclusive! 'PM Modi is very active in reviving Indian civilization; Temple will bring Ram Rajya'

    Video Icon