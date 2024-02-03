Global justice: PM Modi highlights inter-nation support at Commonwealth event

Addresing the conference, PM Modi underlined India's special relationship with the African Union, emphasizing the pride in the African Union's inclusion in the G20 during India's presidency. He stated that this collaboration would contribute significantly to addressing the aspirations of the people of Africa.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday (February 3) inaugurated the Commonwealth Legal Education Association (CLEA) at the Commonwealth Attorneys and Solicitors General Conference (CASGC) 2024 held at Vigyan Bhawan, Delhi. Expressing his pleasure at the event, PM Modi highlighted the presence of leading legal minds from around the world.

The Prime Minister stressed the importance of international collaboration in the pursuit of justice and said, "Sometimes, ensuring justice in one country requires working with other countries. When we collaborate, we can understand each other’s systems better. Greater understanding brings greater synergy, boosting better and faster justice delivery."

Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal echoed the global perspective and said, "Today, in a technologically connected world, we are living in a global village." He expressed satisfaction that the conference addresses diverse yet interconnected issues, including the judiciary, the justice system, legal education, and global legal challenges.

The conference, themed "Cross Border Challenges in Justice Delivery," focuses on crucial legal and justice issues such as judicial transition, ethical dimensions of legal practice, executive accountability, and revisiting modern-day legal education.

Attended by Attorney Generals and Solicitors from Asia-Pacific Commonwealth nations, Africa, and the Caribbean, along with various international delegations, CASGC serves as a unique platform for stakeholders within the Commonwealth legal community to engage in meaningful dialogue.