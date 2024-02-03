Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit resigns from post citing 'personal reasons'; check details

Having previously served as a three-time Member of Parliament, with two terms under the Congress and one under the BJP, Banwarilal Purohit hails from Nagpur. Prior to his current role as the Governor of Punjab, he held gubernatorial positions in Tamil Nadu and Assam.

In a significant development, Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit on Saturday (February 3) submitted his resignation citing "personal reasons and certain other commitments." In a letter addressed to President Droupadi Murmu, Purohit expressed his decision to step down from the post of the Governor of Punjab and Administrator of the Union Territory, Chandigarh, requesting the President to accept his resignation.

Having previously served as a three-time Member of Parliament, with two terms under the Congress and one under the BJP, Banwarilal Purohit hails from Nagpur. Prior to his current role as the Governor of Punjab, he held gubernatorial positions in Tamil Nadu and Assam.

Notably, Purohit has been embroiled in a prolonged verbal exchange with the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab. This dispute has manifested through a series of letters addressed to Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, where Purohit sought clarifications on various issues affecting the state.

Purohit took charge as Punjab governor and Chandigarh administrator on August 31, 2021.

