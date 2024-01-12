Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Ayodhya overtakes Goa, Nainital in search interest; Room rates surpass Rs 70,000

    EaseMyTrip, citing recent trends, reportedly underscores the soaring demand for accommodations in Ayodhya. Leading up to the inauguration, hotels are witnessing full bookings, enabling them to capitalize on increased pricing.

    As the wave of spiritual tourism sweeps across India, Ayodhya is seen as a prime contender for one of the most sought-after tourist destinations following the inauguration of the Ram Temple. The growing popularity of Ayodhya is reflected in key statistics shared by industry leaders, shedding light on the city's surging appeal.

    Ritesh Aggarwal, the CEO of OYO, reportedly said that the growing allure of Ayodhya by revealing a remarkable surge in OYO app users. Ayodhya witnessed a substantial 70% increase, outpacing renowned tourist destinations like Goa (50%) and Nainital (60%).

    Last session of 17th Lok Sabha from Jan 31 to Feb 9, interim budget on Feb 1

    MakeMyTrip's co-founder and group CEO, Rajesh Magow, reportedly highlighted Ayodhya's ascent in the tourism landscape. According to reports, Magow highlighted a significant fivefold surge in searches year-on-year and a fourfold increase in bookings compared to the previous year, positioning Ayodhya as a burgeoning hotspot.

    Magow also emphasizes the vast growth potential, stating that current room night bookings in Ayodhya constitute nearly 10% of the top pilgrimage sites in the country. The impending consecration ceremony is expected to draw approximately 7,000 guests initially, with a daily footfall projection ranging from three to five lakh visitors post-inauguration, translating into substantial economic opportunities.

    Stay rejected: Supreme Court declines stay on law altering Election Commissioner appointments

    The data not only underscores the immediate economic prospects but also hints at the long-term growth potential of the tourism sector in Ayodhya. The city is undergoing significant infrastructural expansion, with plans for 73 new properties, including 40 currently under construction.

    OYO's ambitious plans align with Ayodhya's expanding landscape, as they aim to add 50 hotels and homes, totaling 1,000 rooms, before the grand opening of the Ram Mandir. This diverse accommodation setup includes 150 economy hotels, 30 dharmshalas, and 20 luxury hotels, contributing to a total of 10,000 rooms in anticipation of the heightened influx of visitors.

