Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Last session of 17th Lok Sabha from Jan 31 to Feb 9, interim budget on Feb 1

    Beyond the fiscal policies expected to be outlined, the session holds significant political significance, with parties gearing up for the impending general elections. The deliberations during this period will be closely monitored for both economic strategies and the political posturing of the participating parties.

    Last session of 17th Lok Sabha from January 31 to February 9, interim budget on February 1 AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jan 12, 2024, 1:26 PM IST

    Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi announced on Friday that the concluding session of the 17th Lok Sabha is scheduled to convene from January 31 to February 9. Notably, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to present the interim budget during this session on February 1.

    The upcoming interim budget session is set to kick off with President Droupadi Murmu delivering an address to both Houses of Parliament, as confirmed by Pralhad Joshi. This customary practice occurs at the onset of the first session after each general election and the commencement of each calendar year.

    Stay rejected: Supreme Court declines stay on law altering Election Commissioner appointments

    The President's speech is a pivotal moment, typically shedding light on the government's past accomplishments and articulating policy priorities for the upcoming year, offering a comprehensive framework for the government's agenda.

    In a social media post, Minister Joshi officially announced the details of the #InterimBudgetSession2024, marking the conclusive session of the Seventeenth Lok Sabha scheduled from January 31 to February 9.

    He specified that President Droupadi Murmu's address to the Parliament will take place on the inaugural day. Furthermore, he highlighted that on February 1, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Interim Union Budget during this session.

    Beyond the fiscal policies expected to be outlined, the session holds significant political significance, with parties gearing up for the impending general elections. The deliberations during this period will be closely monitored for both economic strategies and the political posturing of the participating parties.

    Kerala govt opens recruitment for Emergency Medical Technician for KANIV 108 Ambulance Scheme

    Last Updated Jan 12, 2024, 1:36 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala: Health department fails to upgrade cochlear implant devices under 'Sruthitharangam' project anr

    Kerala: Health department fails to upgrade cochlear implant devices under 'Sruthitharangam' project

    Stay rejected: Supreme Court declines stay on law altering Election Commissioner appointments AJR

    Stay rejected: Supreme Court declines stay on law altering Election Commissioner appointments

    Kerala govt opens recruitment for Emergency Medical Technician for KANIV 108 Ambulance Scheme rkn

    Kerala govt opens recruitment for Emergency Medical Technician for KANIV 108 Ambulance Scheme

    Kerala: CPM's Deshabhimani defends Chief Minister after MT Vasudevan Nair's remark stirs political row anr

    Kerala: CPM's Deshabhimani defends Chief Minister after MT Vasudevan Nair's remark stirs political row

    Ayodhya Ram mandir: Pilgrims from Bengaluru face financial strain with 400% soar in airfares ahead of ceremony vkp

    Ayodhya Ram mandir: Pilgrims from Bengaluru face financial strain with 400% soar in airfares ahead of ceremony

    Recent Stories

    'Laal Peeli Akhiyaan' song out: Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon release foot-tapping number, set stage on fire RKK

    'Laal Peeli Akhiyaan' song out: Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon release foot-tapping number, set stage on fire

    Ram Mandir: 7 foods to eat if you are fasting on Pratistha Divas ATG

    Ram Mandir: 7 foods to eat if you are fasting on Pratistha Divas

    Bengaluru: Suspicion surrounds wife as husband found dead in bathroom at HSR Layout residence vkp

    Bengaluru: Suspicion surrounds wife as husband found dead in bathroom at HSR Layout residence

    cricket BBL 2023-24: David Warner's grand entrance; Helicopter touches down at SCG for the Sydney derby osf

    BBL 2023-24: David Warner's grand entrance; Helicopter touches down at SCG for the Sydney derby (WATCH)

    Mohanlal receives 'Akshat' from Ayodhya ahead of Ram Temple consecration anr

    Mohanlal receives 'Akshat' from Ayodhya ahead of Ram Temple consecration

    Recent Videos

    Mumbai Atal Setu: How India's longest sea bridge will benefit people WATCH AJR

    Mumbai's Atal Setu: How India's longest sea bridge will benefit people (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karnataka: Lone Tusker roaming near Himavad Gopalaswamy Temple in Chamrajnagar captivates devotees (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka: Lone Tusker roaming near Himavad Gopalaswamy Temple in Chamrajnagar captivates devotees (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings its durability is impressive

    'Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings; its durability is impressive' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat

    Video Icon