Last session of 17th Lok Sabha from Jan 31 to Feb 9, interim budget on Feb 1

Beyond the fiscal policies expected to be outlined, the session holds significant political significance, with parties gearing up for the impending general elections. The deliberations during this period will be closely monitored for both economic strategies and the political posturing of the participating parties.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi announced on Friday that the concluding session of the 17th Lok Sabha is scheduled to convene from January 31 to February 9. Notably, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to present the interim budget during this session on February 1.

The upcoming interim budget session is set to kick off with President Droupadi Murmu delivering an address to both Houses of Parliament, as confirmed by Pralhad Joshi. This customary practice occurs at the onset of the first session after each general election and the commencement of each calendar year.

The President's speech is a pivotal moment, typically shedding light on the government's past accomplishments and articulating policy priorities for the upcoming year, offering a comprehensive framework for the government's agenda.

In a social media post, Minister Joshi officially announced the details of the #InterimBudgetSession2024, marking the conclusive session of the Seventeenth Lok Sabha scheduled from January 31 to February 9.

He specified that President Droupadi Murmu's address to the Parliament will take place on the inaugural day. Furthermore, he highlighted that on February 1, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Interim Union Budget during this session.

