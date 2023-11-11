Lands for jobs scam: ED arrests Amit Katyal promoter of AK Infosystems; check details

Following an interrogation by the ED, Amit Katyal is set to appear before a local court for custody, marking a crucial development in the ongoing investigation into alleged irregularities related to land deals and job allocations.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has taken a significant step in the alleged land-for-jobs case by arresting Amit Katyal, the promoter of AK Infosystems, on Saturday. This case involves individuals associated with RJD chief Lalu Prasad and his son Tejashwi Yadav, both facing accusations in a money laundering and alleged land-for-jobs scandal.

Amit Katyal, considered an associate of Lalu Prasad and Tejashwi Yadav, has been arrested after evading ED's summons for two months. The ED contends that Katyal's premises in Delhi's New Friends Colony, declared as an office of AK Infosystem, is allegedly being used by Tejashwi Yadav as residential premises.

'Lord Ram is part of our culture': Javed Akhtar calls people to chant 'Jai Siya Ram' at Mumbai event (WATCH)

Following an interrogation by the ED, Amit Katyal is set to appear before a local court for custody, marking a crucial development in the ongoing investigation into alleged irregularities related to land deals and job allocations.

The ED describes Katyal as a "close associate" of RJD supremo Lalu Prasad and a former director of AK Infosystems. The company, claimed to be a "beneficiary" in the case, is situated in New Friends Colony, south Delhi, allegedly being used by Tejashwi Yadav.

This case dates back to the time when Lalu Prasad served as the railway minister in the UPA-1 government. Allegedly spanning from 2004 to 2009, individuals were appointed to Group "D" positions in various Indian Railways zones. In return, they purportedly transferred their land to Prasad's family and AK Infosystems Private Limited.

Kerala: Man gets 109 years imprisonment for sexually assaulting adopted girl in Pathanamthitta