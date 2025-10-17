Dr S. Chatterjee, points out that although pollution is 30% less than that of traditional crackers, increased air pollution levels continue to pose health hazards, particularly for patients with respiratory diseases.

Reacting to the SC decision to permit green crackers in Delhi-NCR, Apollo Hospital's Senior Consultant in Internal Medicine, Dr S. Chatterjee, points out that although pollution is 30% less than that of traditional crackers, increased air pollution levels continue to pose health hazards, particularly for patients with respiratory diseases.

Speaking to ANI on Thursday, Chatterjee said, “In Delhi, crackers were banned earlier. However, the Supreme Court has now permitted the use of specifically green crackers. It is not that green crackers are free of pollution. The only benefit is that it causes 30% less pollution than conventional crackers. It causes less damage due to its smaller shell size, as it emits less particulate matter, and because the raw material is less hazardous than that used in conventional crackers.”

"However, with the pollution levels rising again in the capital city, it is highly advisable that we avoid using crackers, even the green ones, as the pollution levels will likely rise, and the general public, including patients suffering from respiratory diseases, may suffer more after Diwali. It is highly advisable that it is regulated well and even the green crackers are not used," he added.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday relaxed its earlier blanket prohibition on firecrackers in the Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) and permitted the sale and use of green firecrackers, with some conditions.

A bench of Chief Justice of India BR Gavai and Justice K Vinod Chandra allowed the sale of green firecrackers from October 18 to October 20.

It is ordered that bursting of green firecrackers shall be confined between 6 am and 7 am and 8 pm and 10 pm on the two days, i.e., the one before and on the Diwali day.

The apex court made it clear that the relaxation is only on a test case basis and shall be applicable only for the specified period.

