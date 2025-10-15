In a big move ahead of Diwali, the Supreme Court on Wednesday allowed the bursting of green crackers in Delhi-NCR between October 18 and 21

In a big move ahead of Diwali, the Supreme Court on Wednesday allowed the bursting of green crackers in Delhi-NCR between October 18 and 21. The firecrackers can be used only between 6am - 7am and 8pm - 10pm on the day before Diwali and the day of Diwali. The top court relaxed the absolute ban on the use of firecrackers in NCR, and allowed the use of green firecrackers for the Diwali festival, subject to certain restrictions.

The sale of green crackers is permitted from October 15 to October 21, 2025 and can be done only from the designated locations.

Green firecrackers are designed to emit 20–30% less particulate matter than conventional ones. But experts caution that they still release harmful pollutants and are difficult to regulate effectively.

Last week, the Supreme Court reserved its order on the sale of green crackers after having allowed certified manufacturers to produce them in Delhi-NCR in September.

Traders support move

Manufacturers welcomed the development, citing widespread use of conventional fireworks last Diwali despite the ban.

They argued that allowing green crackers could formalise the trade and reduce illegal manufacturing.

Rajeev Kumar Jain, a member of the Delhi Fireworks Traders Association, said the move could curb black marketing and encourage safer options. “There’s a reason the Chief Justice said that if they don’t permit crackers, a mafia will be created.

Those engaged in illegal work must face the law, but allowing green crackers gives people cleaner and safer choices,” he said.

Jain added that innovations have improved the new range of green crackers, offering 80–90% of traditional effects—sky shots, chakris, and showers—but with modified compositions that convert emissions into water vapour.

“There’s huge demand across India, not just during Diwali. From January to December, there are at least 20 festivals where fireworks are used. But only Diwali faces such scrutiny, which feels unfair,” he said.