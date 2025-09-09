Three army personnel died when a massive avalanche hit Siachen Glacier in Ladakh. Rescue operations are in progress amid harsh weather and difficult terrain, as teams search for more victims and secure the area.

Three army personnel were killed after a major avalanche struck the Siachen Glacier in Ladakh on Tuesday. Rescue operations are currently underway to search for other possible victims and ensure the safety of remaining troops stationed in the area. The harsh weather conditions and difficult terrain have posed significant challenges for the rescue teams as they work against time to reach the affected zone.

In March 2024, a significant avalanche in Himachal Pradesh's Lahaul-Spiti district obstructed the flow of the Chenab River near Jasrat village. The avalanche led to the closure of over 650 roads across the state due to heavy snowfall and rain. While no casualties were reported, the incident disrupted normal life and prompted authorities to issue advisories for residents and travelers in the affected regions.