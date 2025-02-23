In historic move, Atishi to lead AAP in Delhi Assembly, city gets first woman Leader of Opposition (WATCH)

AAP leader and former Delhi chief minister Atishi on Sunday was appointed as the Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly.

BREAKING: In historic move, Atishi to lead AAP in Delhi Assembly, city gets first woman Leader of Opposition shk
Former Delhi Chief Minister and AAP leader Atishi Marlena on Sunday was appointed as the Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly. Not only is this the first time a woman has been chosen for the role, but the upcoming assembly session will witness a woman Leader of Opposition take on a woman Delhi Chief Minister for the first time in history. 

Atishi was chosen by party's MLAs as the Leader of Opposition at AAP's legislative meeting today.

"Thanks to Aam Aadmi Party's national convenor Arvind Kejriwal and the Legislative Party for trusting me. A strong Opposition raises the voice of the people. The Aam Aadmi Party will fulfil all the promises made by BJP," Atishi said. 

The first session of the Delhi Assembly will begin on Monday. In the three-day session, the ruling BJP government has said that pending CAG reports against the performance of the previous AAP government will be tabled in the House.

The BJP returned to power in the national capital by clinching victory in the February 5 elections, winning 48 of the 70 assembly seats, while AAP managed to secure 22.

Atishi retained her Kalkaji constituency seat against BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri, however, several top AAP leaders including Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia lost the elections. 

