A couple lost their lives in a road accident involving a TGSRTC bus last night at Tigalaguda under Malakpet police station limits in Hyderabad. According to police officials, the wife and husband died on the spot.

Police Statement on the Accident

Describing the incident, a police official stated, "Last night around 9 pm, a wife and her husband lost their lives in a road accident involving a TGSRTC bus near Tigalaguda. They were heading to Tankbund on a bike. The wife and husband died on the spot. They are natives of Jagaiahpet in the Krishna district of Andhra Pradesh. We have shifted the deceased bodies for post-mortem examination, and the case has been registered."

The police are investigating the matter. (ANI)