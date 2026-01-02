A husband and wife died on the spot in a road accident at Tigalaguda in Hyderabad's Malakpet area. Their bike was hit by a TGSRTC bus. The couple, natives of Andhra Pradesh, were heading to Tankbund. Police have registered a case.
A couple lost their lives in a road accident involving a TGSRTC bus last night at Tigalaguda under Malakpet police station limits in Hyderabad. According to police officials, the wife and husband died on the spot.
Police Statement on the Accident
Describing the incident, a police official stated, "Last night around 9 pm, a wife and her husband lost their lives in a road accident involving a TGSRTC bus near Tigalaguda. They were heading to Tankbund on a bike. The wife and husband died on the spot. They are natives of Jagaiahpet in the Krishna district of Andhra Pradesh. We have shifted the deceased bodies for post-mortem examination, and the case has been registered."
The police are investigating the matter. (ANI)(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)