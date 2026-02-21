UK's AI Minister Kanishka Narayan visited his birthplace, Bihar, after 20 years. He met JD(U) leader Sanjay Kumar Jha, praised the state's progress, and discussed potential technological cooperation, particularly in the field of AI.

Minister's Homecoming to Bihar

United Kingdom's Minister for Artificial Intelligence, Kanishka Narayan, arrived in Bihar his birthplace. On his arrival in Patna he met with Sanjay Kumar Jha, the National Working President of the Janata Dal (United). The visit marks a significant homecoming for the British Minister after more than two decades to observe the state's developmental progress and explore potential technological cooperation.

Talking to the media, Kanishka Narayan said, "It's a real pleasure to be here in Bihar. I was born here and so I'm back after more than 20 years and you can see a huge amount of progress here. We are chasing the future of technology. That's what we're trying to do in the UK with AI as well. So it's a real personal pleasure to be here in Bihar"

Bihar's Potential in AI

National Working President of the JD(U), Sanjay Kumar Jha, hosted the UK's AI Minister Kanishka Narayan at his residence today. While speaking to the media, Sanjay Kumar Jha said, "Today everything has gone global, and Bihar is matching all this with technology...We are doing well in every sector in the country and the world... Things have changed in Bihar now. Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has set the platform here. Now you can fly as high as you want. AI technology can be used in health, agriculture, and services... Bihar is an agricultural state. I believe that in the future, Bihar will be no less than any other state."

Strengthening India-UK Tech Partnership

Earlier, the United Kingdom's Minister for AI and Online Safety, Kanishka Narayan, called for deeper technological cooperation with India, citing shared ethical values and developmental goals as the foundation of a strong bilateral partnership. Speaking to ANI on the sidelines of the India AI Impact Summit 2026 at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, Narayan described the ongoing discussions as highly significant. "The summit has been deeply impactful," the Minister stated, recognising the value of this global gathering in shaping the future of artificial intelligence. Narayan emphasised that the UK-India relationship in the digital domain rests on mutual understanding and aligned strategic priorities. He highlighted the parallel paths both nations are taking in the regulation and responsible deployment of AI. (ANI)