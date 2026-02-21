Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi announced a record state budget focusing on sectoral growth. Key highlights include establishing 15 new medical colleges, four universities, a pension scheme for those over 60, and a strong push for women's development.

Record Budget for Sectoral Growth

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Friday said that the state has made one of the highest budgetary arrangements for the growth and development of every sector, inlcuding the establishment of numerous medical colleges, a storng focus on social welfare scheems, and prioritisation on women development.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

"Among the major states in the country, we have made the highest budgetary expenditure arrangements. Our focus has certainly been on all sectors, such as women and farmers, and we have also given great priority to the education sector. In general education, we have announced the establishment of four universities in four districts..." he stated.

New Medical Colleges and Social Security

The Chief Minister said that the state government has established a total of fifteen medical colleges, including Medical colleges for Ayurveda, Homoeopathic medicine, fisheries, and veterinary. There is also a provision of a pension for people beyond the age of 60. "In the health sector, we have also established five medical colleges, three of which are Ayurvedic and two are homoeopathic. We also established a Fisheries Medical College, a Veterinary Medical College, and two Engineering Colleges: one in Balangir and one in Paradip, where there was a great need. Based on this, we have established a total of fifteen medical colleges, a level never seen before. On this basis, we have taken every sector forward...In the social security sector, all those who complete 60 years of age will become eligible for pension..." he said.

Focus on Rayagada's Development and Women's Empowerment

Earlier on February 2, Majhi visited the Rayagada district and inaugurated the Subhadra Shakti Mela, emphasising the district's efforts in women's empowerment, which was held at the local GIACR ground from February 2 to 8. The Chief Minister also addressed the gathering. More than 1.52 lakh women and girls are part of 12,783 Self-Help Groups (SHGs) in the area, significantly improving their prospects.

The CM inaugurated 109 projects worth over Rs. 600 crore, including 22 projects worth Rs. 238 crore and foundation stones for 87 projects totalling Rs. 366 crore, out of which Rs. 37 crore for the Majhighariani temple, during the inauguration of the Subhadra Shakti Mela in Rayagada district, which will provide new impetus for the district's development. The Chief Minister announced measures to construct indoor stadiums in all blocks, improve education, health, and transportation facilities, and stated that a medical college in Rayagada is awaiting government approval.

Financial Boost for Self-Help Groups

In addition, in the current financial year, loans worth approximately Rs. 200 crore have been disbursed to 4,217 self-help groups in Rayagada. This includes Rs. 14 crore in revolving funds to 9,335 self-help groups in Rayagada district, an additional Rs. 53.14 crore to 164 GPLFs, and loans totalling rs. 37.55 crore to 4,195 self-help groups. (ANI)