Vote counting for the 2026 Assembly elections in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Assam, Keralam, and Puducherry is set to begin. The high-stakes contest is most visible in Bengal, with both TMC and BJP claiming victory ahead of the final results.

The stage is set for the counting of votes in the 2026 Assembly elections across four key states, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Assam, Keralam, and the Union Territory of Puducherry, with counting set to begin at 8:00 am on Monday. The process will commence with the counting of postal ballots at 8:00 am, followed by EVM counting from 8:30 am. Round-wise results will be updated in real time on the ECINET platform and the official Election Commission portal.

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High-Stakes Battle in West Bengal

In West Bengal, arguably the most fiercely contested battleground, the atmosphere remained charged till the final hours. BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari struck a spiritual note ahead of counting, saying, "I offered prayers at the Lakshmi Narayan Temple. God is with us. A government that protects the interests of Sanatan Dharma is coming." The BJP has projected confidence in unseating the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC), with several leaders claiming that a wave of change is imminent.

On the other side, the TMC has doubled down on its assertion that Mamata Banerjee is headed for a comfortable return. Party leader Kunal Ghosh claimed, "Mamata Banerjee is coming back with more than 200 seats," while also raising concerns about arrangements for counting agents, alleging lack of basic facilities such as food and water. The party also raised alarms over security lapses, with Chief Minsiter Mamata Banerjee calling upon party workers to remain vigilant, alleging incidents of power outages and suspicious activity near strong rooms in West Bengal.

Adding to the tension, the Election Commission of India ordered repolling in all 285 booths of the Falta constituency, citing "severe electoral offences and subversion of the democratic process," triggering sharp political reactions. TMC's Abhishek Banerjee demanded accountability, while BJP leaders dismissed the move as a sign of the Opposition's "ego." Congress leaders, too, joined the chorus of criticism. MP Imran Pratapgarhi remarked, "If, despite deploying over 2.5 lakh central security forces, repolling has to be conducted, what could be more shameful for the Election Commission?" Security remained tight across Kolkata, with senior CRPF officials inspecting strong rooms at Netaji Indoor Stadium. BJP workers gathered outside counting centres, claiming they were there to "safeguard EVMs," reflecting the deep mistrust between rival camps. Despite the allegations, election officials have reiterated that counting will be conducted in a "free and fair" manner.

DMK Confident in Tamil Nadu

In Tamil Nadu, the political narrative appears relatively predictable, though equally intense. The ruling DMK-led alliance is widely expected to retain power, supported by strong voter turnout and favourable exit polls. Tamil Nadu and Puducherry Congress In-Charge Girish Chodankar expressed confidence that the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK)-led alliance would return to power in Tamil Nadu. "We are confident that our DMK alliance will form the government and create history in Tamil Nadu. We are very confident that we will come back to power," he said.

Preparations in the state have been meticulous. In Ranipet district, counting arrangements were reviewed at Arignar Anna Government Women's Arts College, with EVMs being sorted constituency-wise. The Election Commission has implemented a three-tier security system and introduced QR code-based identity verification for the first time, ensuring that only authorised personnel can access sensitive areas.

BJP Banks on Governance in Assam

Meanwhile, in Assam, where the BJP is the incumbent, the party is banking on its governance record to secure another term. Union Minister Piyush Goyal confidently predicted, "In Assam and Puducherry, the BJP will win for sure." However, Opposition voices remain equally assertive. MLA Aminul Islam said, "We are filled with hope that Congress will secure a major victory... People have rejected corruption and placed their trust in a clear face." The state witnessed high voter turnout, with women outnumbering men at polling booths--a trend that could play a crucial role in the final outcome. The BJP's Himanta Biswa Sarma government has framed the election as a mandate for stability and cultural identity, while the Congress has focused on issues of governance and alleged corruption.

LDF Seeks Historic Second Term in Keralam

Keralam presents a different kind of contest, where the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) is seeking an unprecedented consecutive term. Historically known for alternating governments, Keralam's electorate has shown signs of shifting patterns. While exit polls remain divided, Congress and the United Democratic Front (UDF) are hopeful of a comeback. Imran Pratapgarhi emphasised that the BJP would not make inroads in the state, stating, "In none of these five states will a BJP government be formed." The high voter turnout in Keralam, coupled with strong participation from women voters, indicates a politically engaged electorate. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has praised the smooth conduct of polling, while opposition leaders have raised concerns over the Election Commission's functioning, reflecting a broader national debate.

Puducherry Contest and Final Claims

In Puducherry, though smaller, the contest remains significant. The BJP-led NDA is looking to consolidate its position, while the Congress-DMK alliance aims to regain ground. With one of the highest voter turnout percentages in the country, the electorate has sent a strong signal of engagement.

As allegations of irregularities and claims of victory continue from all sides, the political narrative remains fluid. Congress leader Pawan Khera summed up the Opposition's stance, saying, "We are absolutely confident that a decisive mandate is coming against the oppressive governments they are running." At the same time, the BJP has projected an air of inevitability about its performance. Union Minister Sanjay Seth remarked, "The lotus is blooming across the country, and it is spreading even faster," capturing the party's optimism ahead of the results.

An Intensely Watched Electoral Cycle

This election cycle has been marked not only by its scale but also by the intensity of participation. Record voter turnout, heightened security, and technological measures such as live webcasting and QR-based access systems reflect an evolving electoral process. However, persistent allegations and counter-allegations continue to test institutional credibility.

As counting begins, all eyes are on whether incumbents will retain power or if voters have opted for change. Will Mamata Banerjee secure another mandate in West Bengal, or is the BJP nearing a breakthrough? Can the DMK sustain its dominance in Tamil Nadu? Will Assam reaffirm its support for the BJP, or will Congress make gains? And in Keralam and Puducherry, will traditional patterns continue or shift? The answers will unfold in the coming hours--round by round, seat by seat--shaping both state governments and the broader national political narrative. (ANI)