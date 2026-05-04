BRS's KTR slams Telangana govt's GO 7, calling it an attempt to dismantle the fee reimbursement scheme affecting 14 lakh students. He highlighted ₹10,000 crore in pending dues and warned of statewide protests if the GO is not withdrawn.

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Working President KT Rama Rao has strongly condemned the Telangana Government led by Chief Minister Revanth Reddy for what he termed as a "grave injustice" to nearly 14 lakh students from BC, SC, ST, and minority communities as he alleged that Government Order (GO 7) is a "dark and deliberate attempt" to dismantle the fee reimbursement scheme. He claimed that CM Revanth Reddy is altering with a crucial support system which enables access to higher education for economically weaker sections.

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He stated that the move would effectively deprive lakhs of poor students of higher education opportunities and push their future into uncertainty. KTR demanded the immediate withdrawal of GO 7 and called upon the Chief Minister to issue a public apology to the student community.

Financial Distress in the Education Sector

Highlighting the financial distress in the education sector, KTR pointed out that the state government has failed to clear fee reimbursement dues amounting to nearly ₹10,000 crore over the past two-and-a-half years. He noted that this has severely impacted over 2,500 educational institutions, with colleges struggling to function and students facing difficulties in accessing certificates and continuing their education. He further criticised the government for misleading stakeholders through committees, token releases, and delayed assurances instead of addressing the core issue of pending dues.

Scheme's Legacy Questioned

Recalling the origins of the scheme, KTR said that the "fee reimbursement programme was introduced by former Chief Minister Y. S. Rajasekhara Reddy and was effectively continued and strengthened in Telangana by K. Chandrashekar Rao to ensure inclusive access to education." He questioned the intent of the current government in weakening such a vital welfare initiative.

BRS Warns of Statewide Protests

KTR also expressed concern over the deteriorating condition of residential educational institutions and alleged administrative negligence in ensuring basic facilities for students. Warning of statewide protests, he stated that BRS will not remain a silent spectator if the government continues to undermine the future of students. "If the student community is forced to take to the streets, the government will be held accountable for the consequences," he cautioned. The BRS Working President reiterated the party's demand for the immediate release of pending dues and withdrawal of GO 7 in the interest of protecting the future of lakhs of students across Telangana.