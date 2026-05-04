Congress MP Jebi Mather expresses confidence that the UDF will form the government in Keralam after the 2026 polls. She stated the CM would be from Congress. Exit polls also predict a comfortable majority for the UDF in the 140-member assembly.

Congress MP Jebi Mather expressed confidence that the United Democratic Front (UDF) will form the government in Keralam following the 2026 Assembly elections. Speaking on the party's prospects, the Congress leader said the outcome would reflect the will of the people. "We are very confident that it's going to be a very scintillating victory and that is the wish of the people of Keralam and the decision of the people of Keralam that it should be the Congress-led UDF government that should be in power," she said.

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Mather added that the Chief Minister would be a Congress leader, with the decision to be taken by elected MLAs and the party leadership. "The CM will be a Congress leader who will be decided by the MLAs and the High Command. We are all waiting for the UDF government and the Congress Chief Minister," she said.

Exit Poll Projections

Exit poll projections have predicted that the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) is poised to win Keralam assembly polls. Axis My India projected a comfortable majority for UDF and said it will win 78 to 90 seats in the 140-member assembly. It said the Left Democratic Front would win 49 to 62 seats and the BJP-led NDA zero to three seats.

According to People's Pulse, the ruling LDF is poised to win 55 to 60 seats, UDF 75 to 85 seats and NDA 0-3 seats.

JVC projected that UDF would win with 72 to 84 seats, LDF 52-60 seats and BJP-led NDA three to eight seats.

Election Background and 2021 Results

Keralam went to the polls in a single phase on April 9, and the voter turnout was 78.27 per cent.

The LDF had won the 2021 polls and broken the trend of the state having a change of government every five years.

Keralam went to the polls in a single phase on April 9, and the voter turnout was 78.27 per cent.

The LDF had won the 2021 polls and broken the trend of the state having a change of government every five years.

The last polls were a setback for UDF and exit poll predictions will be music to the ears of the leaders of the Congress-led alliance.

LDF had won 99 out of 140 seats in the 2021 polls with CPI-M winning 62. Pinarayi Vijayan became Chief Minister for another term.

Vote Counting

The counting of votes will begin today across the state at 8:00 am with postal ballots, followed by EVM counting at 8:30 am, with results to be updated in real time on ECINET and the official election portal. (ANI)