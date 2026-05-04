The outcome of West Bengal's 2026 Assembly elections hinges on several high-profile constituencies. Key battlegrounds like Bhabanipur and Nandigram feature intense contests between the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

As West Bengal heads into verdict day for the 2026 Assembly elections, a handful of high-profile constituencies are set to play a decisive role in shaping the final outcome. With tight security and heightened political tension, these key electoral battles are expected to offer early signals on whether the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) can retain power or if the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) can script a historic breakthrough.

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At the heart of the contest is Bhabanipur, one of the most closely watched seats, where Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee faces a fierce challenge. This constituency is seen as symbolic of TMC’s dominance and a litmus test for BJP’s aggressive push into Bengal’s political landscape.

Another crucial battleground is Nandigram, a seat loaded with political symbolism and past rivalries. The constituency continues to attract national attention due to its history of intense political contestation and shifting loyalties.

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In North Bengal, constituencies like Dinhata are emerging as key indicators of the broader political mood. These regions are witnessing direct contests between TMC and BJP candidates, reflecting the wider bipolar nature of the election.

Urban constituencies such as Asansol Dakshin are also critical, highlighting BJP’s attempts to expand its footprint in industrial and semi-urban belts. Meanwhile, seats like Bhangar bring a multi-cornered dynamic into play, with regional players influencing outcomes and potentially impacting the overall tally.

The stakes are high in this election, with both parties mounting aggressive campaigns and projecting confidence. The BJP has focused on anti-incumbency, governance issues, and identity politics, while the TMC has relied heavily on its welfare schemes and grassroots support.

With exit polls indicating a close contest and political narratives sharply divided, these five constituencies could ultimately determine the balance of power in the 294-member assembly. As counting begins, all eyes will be on these battlegrounds for early trends that may signal Bengal’s political future.

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