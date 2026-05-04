Congress leader Girish Chodankar expresses confidence that the DMK-led alliance will win the Tamil Nadu elections, creating history. He states their position will be better than exit poll predictions, citing the government's performance.

DMK Alliance Will Create History: Chodankar

Tamil Nadu and Puducherry Congress In-Charge Girish Chodankar expressed confidence that the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK)-led alliance would return to power in Tamil Nadu, asserting that the coalition's performance and governance record would ensure victory. Speaking to ANI, the Congress leader on Sunday expressed confidence, saying the DMK alliance will form a government and create history in Tamil Nadu. "We are confident that our DMK alliance will form the government and create history in Tamil Nadu. We are very confident that we will come back to power," he said.

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Chodankar added that while the alliance respects exit polls, it does not agree with their projections. "We respect all the exit polls, but we don't accept them. Our position will be much better than what is predicted. We are directly connected with the voters. The performance that the government has given and the development that the government has made over the past five years is a big argument for the people. People have already voted for us," he said.

Exit Polls Project DMK Majority

His remarks come as several pollsters, including People Pulse, Matrize, and P-MARQ, have projected a comfortable majority for the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA) in the 234-member Assembly. Most exit polls estimate the alliance securing between 120 and 145 seats, while the AIADMK-led NDA is projected to trail with 60 to 100 seats.

Strong Voter Turnout

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu witnessed strong voter turnout in the recently concluded polls, with several districts recording high participation. According to the Election Commission of India, the overall turnout stood at 82.24 per cent, reflecting significant voter engagement across urban and rural constituencies.

Vote Counting Begins Today

The Assembly elections saw a direct contest between the DMK-led alliance, which includes the Congress and other regional parties, and the AIADMK-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA). The counting of votes will begin today across the state at 8:00 am with postal ballots, followed by EVM counting at 8:30 am, with results to be updated in real time on ECINET and the official election portal. (ANI)