Over 4,000 candidates appeared for the NEET UG 2026 exam across nine centres in Puducherry. The examination was conducted under strict protocols, including a dress code and a ban on electronic devices, with national-level oversight.

Over 4,000 candidates appeared for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) exam held at 9 centres in Puducherry. The exam began across the country at 2 PM on Sunday.

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Centre-wise Candidate Breakdown

The maximum number of candidates appearing at the university was 960. 720 candidates appeared in the University of Technology, 480 in JIPMER Kendriya Vidyalaya School, 240 in Kalapattu Kendriya Vidyalaya School, 240 in Navodaya Vidyalaya School, 480 in Chinnatha Government Girls' School, 480 in Thiruvalluvar Government Girls' Higher Secondary School, 480 in Villiyanur Kannagi Government Girls' School, and 360 in Bharathidasan Government Girls' College.

Strict Exam Day Protocols

Various restrictions were imposed in connection with the NEET exam, including that candidates should wear only light-coloured clothes with half sleeves, they were required to arrive at the examination centre early, restrictions against any electronic devices such as cell phones, Bluetooth devices, earphones, microphones, pagers, calculators and smart watches in the examination room. Candidates were allowed in only after various checks.

National-Level Oversight by NTA

Earlier in the day, Union Minister of Education Dharmendra Pradhan conducted a visit to the headquarters of the National Testing Agency (NTA) to assess the on-ground readiness for the NEET UG 2026 examination being held today. During the visit, the Minister oversaw key operational aspects, including examination logistics, coordination with the centres, and monitoring systems put in place to conduct the test seamlessly across the country.

Officials briefed him on measures taken to handle the large number of candidates and maintain discipline at examination venues. The NEET UG 2026 examination is being conducted by the National Testing Agency for nearly 23 lakh registered candidates. The test is being held at centres across the country under strict protocols.

About NEET UG

NEET UG continues to be one of the largest undergraduate entrance examinations in India. It serves as the gateway for admission to MBBS, BDS, and other allied medical programmes across institutions in the country. (ANI)