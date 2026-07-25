PM Narendra Modi spoke to Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, assuring all possible support amid the devastating floods. The death toll has tragically risen to 61, with over 7 lakh people affected in 12 districts, as per the latest ASDMA report.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to him over the prevailing flood situation in the state, adding that the PM assured the people here of every possible support.

PM Modi Assures Support

In a post on X, Sarma said Prime Minister Modi enquired about the flood situation and sought an update on the extent of the devastation. "Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji telephoned me a short while ago to enquire about the prevailing Assam Floods. He sought an update on the extent of the devastation, the ongoing relief operations and the challenges we are confronting on the ground," Sarma wrote.

The Chief Minister said he briefed the Prime Minister on the measures being undertaken by the state government and its efforts to reach every affected family. "I briefed him on the measures being undertaken by the State Government and our efforts to reach out to every affected family," he said.

"Expressing his deep condolences over the loss of lives and property, the Prime Minister assured the people of Assam that this calamity is being accorded the highest priority and the Government of India will extend every possible support to aid our relief, rehabilitation and rebuilding efforts," Sarma said.

Assam Chief Minister also expressed gratitude to PM Modi for his reassurance and support during the difficult time. "The people of Assam are deeply grateful to Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji for his reassurance and steadfast support during this difficult time," Sarma said.

Flood Situation Worsens, Death Toll Rises

Meanwhile, the death toll in Assam's ongoing floods has risen to 61 after 14 more people lost their lives in the last 24 hours, according to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) on Friday.

The flood situation in Assam remains critical as the ASDMA in its latest flood report stated that out of the 14 recent fatalities, seven were reported from Charaideo district, six from Sivasagar, and one from Jorhat. The deceased include 11 males and three females. Additionally, one person remains missing in the Sivasagar district.

The overall situation in the state continues to be grim, with over 7.05 lakh people affected across 12 districts: Golaghat, Charaideo, Dibrugarh, Hojai, Nagaon, Biswanath, Jorhat, Dhemaji, Sivasagar, Sonitpur, Kamrup (M), and Karbi Anglong. Sivasagar is currently the worst-hit district with 3,48,555 people affected, followed by Charaideo with 1,88,404, and Jorhat with 1,26,793.

The ASDMA report further highlighted that 856 villages and 37 revenue circles have been hit by the floods. (ANI)