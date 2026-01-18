Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma hit out at Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi, saying the state won't bow to any 'Pakistani agent'. At the launch of the Kaziranga Elevated Corridor, Sarma praised PM Modi and highlighted Assam's developmental strides.

CM Sarma Slams Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday launched a sharp attack on Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi, asserting that the state will not bow to any "Pakistani agent".

Speaking at an inauguration event of the Kaziranga Elevated Corridor project in Nagaon alongside Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Sarma said Assam has changed and that the state's people would not surrender to "unknown people." "Yesterday, Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi opposed this project, but I want to say to him that, no Assamese people surrender before any Pakistani agent, unknown people, this is a new Assam. We extend our gratitude to the Prime Minister for giving three new trains to Assam in two days," Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

Assam's Transformation and Development

He also highlighted cultural and developmental achievements, noting that 10,000 artists performed the Bagurumba dance in the presence of the Prime Minister and said Assam now stands with renewed self-respect. The Chief Minister said Assam has transformed, adding that no one now dares to kill rhinos in Kaziranga. He stated that the Kaziranga Elevated Corridor, being built at a cost of around Rs 7,000 crore, will reduce travel time by about an hour once completed.

Confidence for 2026 Elections

Expressing confidence ahead of the 2026 Assam Assembly elections, Sarma said several major infrastructure projects, including bridges over the Brahmaputra, an underwater tunnel, and the Kaziranga Elevated Corridor, have become a reality. He asserted that the BJP will form the government again in Assam in 2026 and said the party would "give a gift" to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"I didn't think that, bridges on the river Brahmaputra, under water tunnel, Kaziranga Elevated Corridor will be constructed, but these have now come true. BJP will form the next government in Assam again in 2026 and it will be a gift to Prime Minister Narendra Modi," Sarma added.

PM Modi Launches Key Infrastructure Projects

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday laid the foundation stone of the Kaziranga Elevated Corridor Project, covering the 4-laning of the Kaliabor-Numaligarh section of National Highway 715, in Kaliabor, Nagaon district. The project is valued at over Rs 6,950 crore. The Prime Minister also flagged off two New Amrit Bharat Express trains, Guwahati (Kamakhya)-Rohtak Amrit Bharat Express and Dibrugarh-Lucknow (Gomti Nagar) Amrit Bharat Express.

Details of Kaziranga Elevated Corridor

The 86 km long Kaziranga Elevated Corridor project is an environmentally conscious National Highway project. It will feature a 35 km Elevated Wildlife Corridor that will pass through Kaziranga National Park, a 21 km Bypass section, and a 30 km widening of the existing NH-715 highway section from two to four lanes. The project aims to improve regional connectivity while ensuring protection of the park's rich biodiversity.

The project will pass through Nagaon, Karbi Anglong and Golaghat districts and will significantly improve connectivity to Upper Assam, particularly Dibrugarh and Tinsukia. The elevated wildlife corridor will ensure the uninterrupted movement of animals and reduce human-wildlife conflict. It will also enhance road safety, reduce travel time and accident rates, and support growing passenger and freight traffic. (ANI)