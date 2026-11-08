Banana farmers and bamboo traders in Assam are experiencing strong business this Diwali as locals purchase traditional items like banana plants and bamboo sticks to perform age-old festive rituals across the state.

Traditional Rituals Drive Festive Trade

Banana farmers and bamboo traders in Assam are witnessing good business during the Diwali festival, as people purchase banana plants and bamboo sticks to follow traditional rituals associated with the festival. Traditionally, people in Assam place earthen lamps, or diyas, on banana plants and put bamboo sticks at the gates of their homes as part of Diwali celebrations. The centuries-old tradition continues to be observed across the state.

Market Rush in Guwahati

Markets in Guwahati witnessed a rush of people purchasing banana plants, bamboo sticks, diyas and firecrackers to celebrate the festival. The banana plants and bamboo sticks are brought to the city markets from districts including Kamrup, Nalbari and Morigaon.

Insights from Local Traders and Residents

A local resident of Guwahati’s Ganeshguri area, Hemen Baruah, said he purchased a pair of banana plants for Rs 300. He said people earlier collected banana plants from nearby hilly areas, but traders now bring them from other districts. “Earlier we collected banana plants from nearby hills areas, but now there is no banana plant in the hilly area. The traders have brought these banana plants from Nalbari, Barpeta, Pathsala area,” Hemen Baruah said.

Trader Chanakya Deka said he brought banana plants from Kamrup and had already made sales worth Rs 5,000 to Rs 6,000. “I brought these banana plants from Kamrup. So far I have sold banana plants worth Rs 5000-6000. I came here last night,” Deka said.

Local resident Adrita said she was preparing to celebrate Diwali at home and had purchased colours for rangoli and diyas. She also planned to buy firecrackers. “We will celebrate Diwali at our home. I have purchased colours for Rongoli and Diyas. I will also purchase some fire crackers,” she said.

Another resident, Suraj, said he had purchased flowers and firecrackers for the celebrations. He added that he also planned to buy a banana plant but found the prices relatively high during the festive season. “I will also purchase a banana plant, but the rate is quite high during the festive season,” Suraj said. People in other parts of Assam are also preparing to celebrate Diwali.