The Assam Special Task Force (STF) arrested three operatives—Akramul Islam, Aminur Rahman, and Abdul Hussain—of the Pakistan-based Shahzad Bhatti Network (SBN). The ISI-linked network is accused of recruitment, espionage, and terror activities.

The Special Task Force (STF), Assam, on Saturday conducted a coordinated operation with the assistance of the district police of Dhubri, Chirang, and Barpeta in connection with STF P.S. Case No. 06/2026. The operation was launched based on credible intelligence regarding the activities of the Shahzad Bhatti Network (SBN), a Pakistan-based terrorist-criminal network allegedly involved in recruitment, online radicalisation, reconnaissance, logistics, espionage, illegal procurement of arms, establishment of sleeper cells, and facilitation of terrorist activities in different parts of the country.

ISI Links and Incriminating Seizures

According to the investigation and intelligence inputs forming part of the case, the Shahzad Bhatti Network (SBN) is alleged to operate in association with, and under the directions of, the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), Pakistan, through Pakistan-based handlers and encrypted communication channels. During the operation, STF apprehended three operatives identified as Akramul Islam (26 years old) of Beparipara, Dhubri; Aminur Rahman (22 years old) of Dhupiri, Panbari, Chirang; and Abdul Hussain (54 years old) of Dabandia, Kalgachia, Barpeta. The operation also resulted in the seizure of 5 mobile phones, 7 SIM cards, Aadhaar cards, bank passbooks, debit cards, and other incriminating documents.

Network's Front Organisations

Investigations further indicate that the network operates through and is associated with several front organisations, including Khalistan Armed Force (KAF), Punjab Sovereignty Alliance (PSA), Khalistan Liberation Army (KLA), Sher-e-Punjab Brigade (SPB), United Sikh Brotherhood (USB), Sikh Tigers of Khalistan (STK), and Tehrik-e-Taliban Hindustan (TTH), which are allegedly used to conceal its operational structure and cross-border links. TTH had claimed responsibility for two targeted killings of Punjab Police personnel in February 22 and May 24, 2026.

Ongoing Investigation

The network's activities in Assam first came to notice during an investigation in Nalbari district, leading to the arrest of an alleged operative on 22 May 2026. Further investigation is in progress. (ANI)