    Assam Rifles narrowly escape militant attack in Manipur, no injuries reported

    It is reportedly said that the assault occurred during a routine patrol on Thursday morning, involving around 20 Assam Rifles soldiers departing from the operating base in Saibol.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Nov 16, 2023, 1:56 PM IST

    In a recent development, militants carried out an ambush in Manipur's Tengnoupal district on Thursday morning on a patrol troop from Assam Rifles by planting an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) in the Saibol area. Fortunately, due to their travel in a mine protected vehicle, no soldiers sustained injuries, despite the subsequent heavy firing from the militants.

    It is reportedly said that the assault occurred during a routine patrol on Thursday morning, involving around 20 Assam Rifles soldiers departing from the operating base in Saibol. According to an unnamed senior defence official, the militants deployed a low-intensity IED before launching a firearm attack on the patrol vehicles. The soldiers swiftly retaliated, compelling the militants to flee the scene.

    Following recent attacks in Manipur, where a senior police officer lost his life, approximately 200 Assam Rifles personnel were airlifted to Moreh town. Their deployment aimed to dismantle militant operations, particularly those suspected of infiltrating from Myanmar, with efforts ongoing to identify and neutralize hidden militants in the area.

    Authorities, including Assam Rifles and other collaborating agencies, have engaged in extensive counter-terrorism measures, employing additional personnel and collaborating to ensure the region's security against such infiltrations.

    Last Updated Nov 16, 2023, 1:56 PM IST
