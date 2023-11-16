Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Uttarkashi tunnel tragedy: Mental health of 40 trapped workers being monitored as rescue ops enter day 5

    Transported in three segments via Indian Air Force's Hercules aircraft from Delhi to Chinyalisaur helipad, the machine is crucial in the evacuation process, considering the tunnel's fragile mountainous location spanning 35 kilometers from Chinyalisaur.

    Nov 16, 2023

    The rescue mission aimed at freeing 40 trapped workers in Uttarakhand's Silkyara tunnel entered fifth day and gathered momentum as a heavy-duty auger drilling machine was set into action to accelerate the debris clearance and extrication process. Constant communication was held to monitor the mental well-being of the stranded individuals throughout the operation.

    The auger drilling machine, weighing 24 tonnes, possesses the potential to carve through the tunnel debris at a rate of 5 mm per hour if it operates optimally. Transported in three segments via Indian Air Force's Hercules aircraft from Delhi to Chinyalisaur helipad, the machine is crucial in the evacuation process, considering the tunnel's fragile mountainous location spanning 35 kilometers from Chinyalisaur.

    Given the precarious nature of the terrain, specialists from Norway and Thailand were consulted to navigate through nearly 50 meters of debris and insert 800 mm evacuation tubes effectively. Union Minister VK Singh arrived at the site, affirming ongoing efforts and expressing hope for a successful rescue.

    As part of the operation, a 900 mm pipe will be deployed through the debris, potentially equipped with tracks, to facilitate the workers' exit from the tunnel without undue struggle.

    The tunnel collapse, a segment of the Char Dham all-weather road project, occurred due to a landslide on Sunday, impacting a 30-meter section situated 270 meters from the Silkyara tunnel entrance. While supplies including oxygen, electricity, medications, food, and water are being efficiently channeled to the laborers through pipelines, officials assure the workers' safety.

