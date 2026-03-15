The Election Commission announced single-phase elections for Assam's 126 Assembly seats on April 9, with vote counting on May 4. Polls will also be held in West Bengal, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry, with a common counting day.

Election Schedule Announced

Elections in Assam for all 126 Assembly constituencies will be held in a single phase on April 9, while the counting of votes is scheduled for May 4, the Election Commission of India announced on Sunday.

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The apex poll body said that Assam, along with the states of West Bengal, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and the Union Territory of Puducherry, will hold elections to their legislative assemblies, commencing from April 9. While Assam, Kerala and Puducherry will vote in a single phase on April 9, voters in Tamil Nadu will exercise their franchise in a single phase on April 23. Assembly polls in West Bengal will be held in two phases on April 23 and April 29. The counting of votes for all four states and one union territory will take place on May 4, the Chief Election Commissioner said.

Political Contest in Assam

Assam will witness a fight between the incumbent BJP-led NDA government and Congress for the 126-seat assembly. The BJP government, led by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, will look to secure a third consecutive term, while the Congress aims to defeat the ruling party to return to power.

A Look at Past Elections

In the 2021 Assembly elections, the NDA, comprising the BJP, AGP and United People's Party Liberal (UPPL), won 75 seats. The BJP is the largest partner in the alliance with 60 seats. Voter turnout was as high as 86.2 per cent with over 2. 2 crore registered voters in 2021.

In the 2016 Assembly elections, the BJP put up a strong show and won 60 seats, and the Congress secured 26 seats. The AIDUF won 13 seats. The voter turnout for the 126 state assembly constituencies was high at 83.9 per cent. As many as 199,47, 690 voters exercised their franchise in these elections.

Party Preparations and Strategies

BJP's 'Jan Ashirwad Yatra'

Meanwhile, ahead of the polls, the state unit of the BJP flagged the "Jan Ashirwad Yatra" ahead of the polls. During the first phase of the outreach programme, Chief Minister Sarma said that earlier he had travelled 1,200 km, spending 14 hours daily with the public.

Congress Releases Candidate List

Yesterday, the Congress released its second list of candidates for the upcoming polls, announcing 23 names, bringing the total tally to 65 out of 126 state assembly seats. The Congress said that 15 constituencies, including Bhowanipur-Sorbhoog, Bajali, Palasbari, Guwahati Central, Goreswar, Morigaon and Barhampur, have been left for alliance partners. (ANI)