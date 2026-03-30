Assam Finance Minister Ajanta Neog expressed confidence that the BJP will surpass its 2021 election performance. She cited the public's trust in the party's development record, economic growth, and women's empowerment initiatives as key factors.

Assam Finance Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from Golaghat constituency, Ajanta Neog, exuded confidence on Monday that the BJP will perform even better in the upcoming Assembly elections than it did in 2021. She attributed this to the public's growing trust in the party's governance and development record over the last five years. "We are extremely confident that the Bharatiya Janata Party will win even more seats than in 2021. Over the last five years, the people of Assam have seen real development and stability. This growing trust will translate into a stronger mandate," Neog said in an interview with ANI.

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BJP Confident on Women's Support

Highlighting the role of women voters, she added that the turnout is expected to be high, with significant participation from women. "This time, the vote percentage will be high and more than 60% of the vote, and women voters will also cast their ballots exclusively for the BJP. Our government has focused heavily on women's empowerment through self-help groups, financial inclusion, and welfare schemes like the Lakhpati Didi initiative," she said.

Neog Slams Opposition Allegations

Responding to allegations from the Opposition, Neog asserted that the results would reflect public sentiment. "On May 4th, the Indian National Congress will realise how the public has responded to the false allegations made against our Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma. The people of Assam know the truth and have witnessed the work on the ground," she said.

Cites Economic Progress and Infrastructure Projects

She also pointed to the state's economic progress, noting that Assam's budget under the BJP-led government has surged to approximately Rs 1,50,000 crore from Rs 40,000 crore during the Congress regime. "This reflects economic growth, improved revenue, and better governance," she added.

When asked about major development work done in the last five years, Neog cited major infrastructure projects and flood mitigation measures as tangible outcomes of the government's efforts. "Significant development has taken place across Assam -- from major road construction projects to strong flood mitigation measures. These are real, tangible results that people can see and benefit from every day," she said.

Contrasts BJP's Performance with Congress Rule

On the BJP's criticism of Congress, she said that voters are now focused on performance. "For decades, the Congress ruled Assam but failed to bring meaningful transformation. Today's voters demand results, not promises. People are fully aware of what Congress has -- or hasn't -- achieved in the last 60 years," she said.

The Finance Minister also highlighted industrial development and job creation. "Our government has established multiple industrial units and created an environment that encourages investment. This has boosted employment and strengthened Assam's economy," she said.

Advocates for Women's Leadership and Empowerment

Emphasising women's political participation, Neog urged greater engagement. "While winning candidates are important, women's representation must increase. Women should enter politics with seriousness and actively engage in public service. Their leadership is essential for balanced and inclusive governance," Neog said.

She further outlined initiatives for financial empowerment, saying, "We have done substantial work through self-help groups and schemes like Lakhpati Didi. Most importantly, we have completely waived loans for beneficiaries of the microfinance scheme, bringing relief and financial independence to thousands of families."

Electoral Context and Past Performance

Ajanta Neog, representing the Golaghat constituency, has held this seat since 2001, originally as a member of the Indian National Congress (INC) before joining the BJP in 2020. She is contesting against Bitupan Saikia from Congress in the 2026 Assam Assembly polls.

In the 2021 Assam Assembly elections, Ajanta Neog won the Golaghat seat with 81,651 votes, defeating Bitupan Saikia, who secured 72,326 votes, with a winning margin of 9,325 votes.

Assam will witness a fight between the incumbent BJP-led NDA government and Congress for the 126-seat assembly. The BJP government, led by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, will look to secure a third consecutive term, while the Congress aims to defeat the ruling party to return to power. (ANI)