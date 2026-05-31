PM Narendra Modi is set to meet senior BJP leaders like Amit Shah and JP Nadda. The meeting will focus on the party's strategy and candidate selection for the upcoming biennial elections to the Rajya Sabha and several legislative council seats.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to meet senior BJP leaders today evening with the meeting expected to discuss the upcoming biennial elections to the Rajya Sabha. Sources said that the meeting is also likely to discuss the party's choices for elections to legislative council seats.

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They said BJP chief Nitin Nabin, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Health Minister JP Nadda are among leaders expected to attend the meeting.

Rajya Sabha Election Schedule

The Election Commission had earlier this month announced the schedule for the biennial elections to 24 Rajya Sabha seats from ten States.

According to the schedule, four seats each in Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat and Karnataka, three seats each in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan will fall vacant. Two seats will fall vacant in Jharkhand and one seat each in Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram, Meghalaya and Manipur will fall vacant.

The notification will be issued on June 1 and polling will be held on June 18.

The Commission has also announced the Rajya Sabha bypoll for one seat each in Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu. The poll panel later also announced the election schedule for eight seats falling vacant in Assam and Tamil Nadu.

Agenda for BJP's High-Level Meeting

Sources said discussions at the BJP meeting are likely to discuss seats in Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Manipur, Meghalaya, Rajasthan, Arunachal Pradesh, Karnataka, and Mizoram.

The meeting is also likely to deliberate on candidate selection for Legislative Council (Vidhan Parishad) seats in Bihar and Maharashtra. (ANI)