Union Home Minister Amit Shah held a massive roadshow in Guwahati ahead of Assam polls. BJP workers created his portrait with diyas in Sonitpur. Shah declared the BJP-led NDA will form the government for a third time with over 90 seats.

Amit Shah's Campaign Blitz in Assam

BJP workers on Saturday created a portrait of Union Home Minister Amit Shah with diyas at Shaheed Maidan ahead of the Vijay Sankalp rally in Dhekiajuli of Sonitpur district in Assam.

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Earlier in the day, Union Home Minister Amit Shah held a massive roadshow in Guwahati, drawing huge crowds as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) intensified its campaign ahead of the upcoming Assam Assembly elections. Shah's roadshow witnessed enthusiastic participation, with supporters lining the streets to catch a glimpse. Shah also showered flower petals on the crowd, acknowledging the support and energising party workers.

Shah Predicts Thumping Majority

Later, Amit Shah expressed enthusiasm for the upcoming Assam polls, announcing that the people of the northeastern state are eager to bring the BJP government to power once again and that the party will get a thumping majority of more than 90 seats. Speaking to reporters after attending the roadshow, the Union Minister declared that the BJP will form the government in the state with more than 90 seats. "We are going to form the government in Assam once again with a thumping majority for the third time...The people of Assam are eager to form the Bharatiya Janata Party and the NDA government. We will form the government with more than 90 seats," said Shah.

Assam Assembly Election Details

The vibrant show of strength comes as political campaigning gains momentum in the northeastern state. The polling for all 126 Assembly constituencies will be held in a single phase on April 9. According to the Election Commission of India, the counting of votes will take place on May 4.

Assam will witness a fight between the incumbent BJP-led NDA government and Congress for the 126-seat assembly. The BJP government, led by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, will look to secure a third consecutive term, while the Congress aims to defeat the ruling party to return to power. The Assam Chief Minister is set to contest from his traditional Jalukbari seat. (ANI)